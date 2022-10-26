Who is Jenny McCarthy’s famous husband? Here's everything we know You’ll never believe who The Masked Singer star’s other half is

Jenny McCarthy has been gracing our screens as part of The Masked Singer’s famous judging panel.

However, when she clocks off and heads home the actress, 49, isn’t the only star around - her husband is a well-known celebrity too.

Who is Jenny McCarthy’s famous husband?

The TV star, who counts Hollywood A-lister Melissa McCarthy as her cousin, is married to none other than Blue Bloods actor and singer Donnie Wahlberg. She met her 53-year-old second husband - who is himself the brother of Mark Wahlberg - during an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen back in 2012.

They married in 2014 and now live together in St Charles, Illinois when they’re not in front of the camera. They don’t have children together - but Jenny has a son Evan, 20, with her ex-husband actor John Asher, while Donnie shares Xavier, 29, and Elijah, 21, with ex-wife Kimberly Fey.

What have they said about their relationship?

Jenny opened up about their marriage during a virtual appearance on the Rachael Ray Show last year. She joked: "We just celebrated our 7-year anniversary. And I can't even believe that we've made it seven years. Which is a good thing because it feels like it's only been about a year.

“Everything's still really exciting. We still FaceTime-sleep together every night that we're not together. We're just lucky in love.” Her comments came shortly after the pair renewed their vows.

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy married in 2014

Indeed, the pair have made the ceremony an annual occurrence. In an Instagram post to celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary in August, Donnie explained: “Some people ask ‘why do you renew your vows every year?’. Those tend to be the same people that also ask ‘how do you keep your marriage so new?’.

“#happyanniversary @jennymccarthy aka Mrs Wahlberg. I’m so blessed to call you my wife, and so honored to be your husband. I thank god every day for you, and I thank you always for “taking care of my heart” - as promised. I love you. On to forever.

