The Crown: how did Princess Diana meet boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed? The late royal’s relationship with the Egyptian film producer has once more come under the spotlight…

The Crown is returning for a fifth season, with the Netflix show covering the relationship between Princess Diana and Dodi Al-Fayed following the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles.

In 1997, the late royal, 36, was travelling through Paris with the Egyptian film producer, 42, when they were both killed in a horrific car crash.

WATCH: The Crown releases official season 5 trailer

How did Princess Diana meet Dodi Al-Fayed?

Diana first met Dodi in 1986 when he was playing polo against her then-husband Prince Charles. In 1992, she and the first-in-line to the throne separated, before officially divorcing in 1996.

Then, in the summer of 1997, Dodi’s billionaire father Mohamed Al-Fayed - then owner of Harrods - invited the princess and her young sons Prince William and Prince Harry, aged 15 and 13 years old respectively, to holiday on his yacht in the south of France. During this trip, according to Town & Country, she is believed to have become closer to Dodi.

At the 2008 inquest into the princess’ death, heart surgeon Hasnat Khan revealed that she had ended their two-year relationship after this holiday - but had denied that there was anyone else. However, he later heard reports of her burgeoning relationship with new boyfriend Dodi and she returned to Mohamed's yacht again later that summer without her children.

Princess Diana (pictured in 1997) was dating Dodi Al-Fayed at the time of her death

The new couple were subsequently famously pictured kissing while sailing off the coast of Portofino in Italy. They had only spent a handful of days together in total when they made their ill-fated trip to Paris, where they stayed at the Ritz which was also owned by his father.

Who was Dodi Al-Fayed?

Dodi was the eldest of Mohamed’s five children and his mother Samira Khashoggi, was the businessman’s first wife. He attended the prestigious Swiss school Le Rosey then the military academy Sandhurst in the UK, and grew up between Paris, the Riviera and Cairo.

The Egyptian film producer (pictured with model Tracy Lynn in 1991) also died in the Paris car crash

After serving as a junior officer in the London-based United Arab Emirates air force he moved into the film industry where he helped produce films such as Chariots of Fire (1981) and The Scarlet Letter (1995). Before Diana, he is reported to have dated a number of famous women including Julia Roberts, Brooke Shields, Winona Ryder and Nancy Sinatra.

