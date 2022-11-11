The 7 best streaming services for a Thanksgiving binge

Streaming remains the preferred method of watching content for many people. The best streaming services continuously provide top-notch entertainment for all types of viewers, and a few are even very niche. Netflix isn't going anywhere, but there are a bunch of other great options to add to your rotation. After all, new things come and go all the time.

RELATED: Early Black Friday access is here all of November

With Thanksgiving weekend coming up, you might want to stay home all nice and cozy after feasting and chill. (Or you might need to give yourself a break from the family chaos.) Grab that remote and check out our list of the best streaming services so you don't run out of things to watch with or without your family.

MORE: Amazon's early Black Friday sale has dropped!

Best overall streaming service: HBO Max

HBO Max continues to delivery the most top-rated shows like the new The House of the Dragon (and, obviously, you can still stream old episodes of Game of Thrones), but its back catalog is amazing as well. We're talking The Sopranos, The Wire, True Blood, and so much more. Starting at $9.99 per month with no ads, it's also pretty affordable. What's more, it will be merging with Discovery+ in Spring 2023, so there will be even more to binge.

Best streaming service for families & kids: Disney+

Let's face it, nobody can really beat Disney for family-friendly content. From the iconic princess movies to new Pixar films, Disney reigns supreme for children, and it's heavy on the nostalgia factor. P.S. It's also got The Simpsons if you want some less kid-friendly animation. Starting at $11 per month, it won't break the bank, but prices may rise in the future.

Best streaming service you can get for free: Peacock

Hello, The Office fans! Stream every episode featuring Michael and the gang to your heart's content with Peacock, which is available for free with ads, and starts at $4.99 otherwise. Peacock also features a ton of classic TV shows, live WWE events, and can't-miss sports events.

Best streaming service with the most well-rounded content: Paramount+

Paramount+ has a well-rounded selection of content thanks to titles from networks like CBS (with which it shares a parent company), Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, and Comedy Central. Starting at $4.99 per month with ads, it can be upgraded to ad-free for only $9.99 per month. Plus, sports fans get access to live streams of NFL games from the local CBS station.

Best live TV streaming service: YouTube TV

YouTube TV has more than 85 channels included with its base plan and features on-demand content with movies like Jumanji and Joker. You can also enjoy full seasons of shows like Law & Order and Bob's Burgers. The only subscription option will cost you $64.99 a month, but you will also get unlimited cloud DVR space to save recordings for up to 9 months.

Best streaming service for all the sports: Fubo TV

Sports fanatics, you can stop right here. You won't get wider sports coverage anywhere else than Fubo TV. Starting at $69.99 per month, it's not the most affordable option, but if sports are your jam, we think you'll be more than satisfied. You can also access popular shows like Saturday Night Live and Yellowstone, news, and movies like The Devil Wears Prada and Taken.

Best streaming service for anime lovers: Crunchyroll

And now we're getting niche. Crunchyroll is known for its extensive library of anime titles and same-day simulcasts of new anime programs coming straight from Japan. With three paid subscription tiers, you can choose how much anime you want to access. You can also opt for the free version with fewer features, but it's a nice option if you love anime but you're not fully ready to commit.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.