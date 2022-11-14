Will there be another season of The Crown? Everything we know The Netflix drama will return for one last outing

The Crown made its highly-anticipated return to Netflix last week with a brand new fifth season which has had viewers glued to the screen.

If like us, you've already binged all ten episodes and are keen to know if the historical fiction drama will be back with a sixth series anytime soon, read on to find out…

Will there be another season of The Crown?

Yes. The Crown will return for a sixth and final outing, which will likely air in 2023.

The upcoming series will see Imelda Staunton reprise her role as Queen Elizabeth II, while Jonathan Pryce, Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West will all return to play the roles of Prince Philip, Princess Diana and Charles.

Much of the cast will stay the same, with Lesley Manville returning as Princess Margaret, while Marcia Warren, Olivia Williams, Claudia Harrison and James Murray will all be back to play the Queen Mother, Camilla Parker Bowles, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, respectively.

There will be some new additions to the line-up, with the roles of Prince William and Kate Middleton cast earlier this year. Teen actor Rufus Kampa will play William at the age of 15, while Ed McVey will portray the prince's later teen and early adult years. Meanwhile, newcomer Meg Bellamy will take on the role of Kate.

Imelda Staunton will reprise her role for season six

What will The Crown season six cover?

Those who have already watched all ten episodes of season five will know that the death of Princess Diana was not covered, so it's likely that this event will be one of the main plotlines of series six.

Early this year, it was reported that the upcoming season is set to conclude in 2005 with Prince Charles' wedding to Camilla.

This means the series is likely to cover events such as the deaths of the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret, who both died in 2002 just weeks apart, as well as Prince William and Princess Kate's early relationship during their time at the University of St Andrews in Scotland.

New stars have been cast to play Prince William and Princess Kate

We also expect the upcoming episodes to include Tony Blair's time as Prime Minister, which began in 1997, as well as the Queen and Prince Philip's golden wedding anniversary, which was celebrated the same year.

