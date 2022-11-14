Brian Dietzen teases exciting new storyline on NCIS as fans hope Mark Harmon will return Jimmy Palmer is a fan favorite on NCIS

Brian Dietzen is a much-loved star in NCIS and has been playing the role of Jimmy Palmer for 20 years.

The talented actor recently teased an upcoming exciting storyline on the program as he celebrated the strong ratings on NCIS, and fans couldn't help but guess what it could be about.

Taking to Twitter, Brian shared an article from Deadline which stated that NCIS was in the lead for CBS' fall ratings, alongside FBI: Most Wanted and Chicago Fire.

Alongside the news story, Brian wrote: "Amazing. 20 seasons in, and NCIS is still on top. Huge thanks to all of you who continue to watch and support our show! We've got plenty of exciting stuff headed your way for the rest of the season."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many guessing that Mark Harmon would be reprising his role as Leroy Gibbs. "Will Gibbs make a cameo?" one wrote, while another commented: "Gibbs, Gibbs, Gibbs, please come back to us!" A third added: "Remaining on top, despite the loss of Gibbs, speaks to the caliber of your writing staff."

Brian has been playing Jimmy Palmer on NCIS since 2004, having first landed the role as a guest appearance, before carving out his career in the show.

Brian Dietzen teased some exciting NCIS storylines

He recently opened up about his time on the program in an interview with Looper, and reflected on the big change following actor Mark Harmon's departure.

"On a personal note, I'm really thankful I got to work with Mark and call him a friend for that many years," he said.

"I feel similarly about everybody I've worked with there. It's been a wonderful, wonderful place for 20 years. As people come into our set and people go, it feels like you're making new family members and you're making new friends all the time," he added.

On not having Mark on the show, he described it as a "massive change".

Could Mark Harmon return to NCIS?

"This whole television show has been built on the backs and the effort and the work of people like Mark Harmon, like Cote de Pablo, like Michael Weatherly, like Pauley Perrette. There's a lot of people that have made this thing the entity that it is, that have served their time, or however you want to put it. They've been family members, and Mark has certainly been the patriarch of this family for 19 solid years," he said.

"You feel that loss right away on an energy level, but also on a personal level day to day."

