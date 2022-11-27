Robin Roberts may well miss GMA next week due to much-deserved break The Good Morning America star is in her happy place

Robin Roberts had more than one reason to celebrate last week as she marked not only her 62nd birthday, but Thanksgiving too.

The star celebrated her birthday with her co-stars on Good Morning America on Wednesday, but left the show early in order to travel to her happy place.

Robin told her colleagues Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos that she was off to Key West in Florida - a destination she and her partner Amber Laign regularly travel to.

GMA's Robin Roberts marks huge career moment live on show

Robin has been sharing a number of photos from her current sunny climate over the past few days, including plenty of beach photos.

It could well be that the star decides to spend some extra time there and enjoy a well deserved day off GMA on Monday.

When the main anchors are off the ABC daytime show, there are regular subs who keep their seats warm - including GMA3 hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

GMA's Robin Roberts shared an update from her 'happy place' over the weekend

The end of 2022 is far happier for Robin and Amber than it was at the start. In March, the TV journalist revealed on social media that her long-term partner was fighting breast cancer.

Luckily, she has been sharing some positive health updates concerning Amber of late, and the pair seem happier than ever.

The couple met on a blind date in 2005 set-up by mutual friends.

Robin with her partner Amber Laign

They kept their relationship private until 2013, and have been together ever since. In an open letter announcing their relationship at the time, which was posted on Facebook, Robin said: "At this moment I am at peace and filled with joy and gratitude. I am grateful to God, my doctors and nurses for my restored good health. I am grateful for my sister, Sally-Ann, for being my donor and giving me the gift of life."

She also said: "I am grateful for my entire family, my long time[sic] girlfriend, Amber, and friends as we prepare to celebrate a glorious new year together." The post came after 100 days of recovery after Robin's bone marrow transplant as part of her treatment for myelodysplastic syndrome.

