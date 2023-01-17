Inside Bradley and Barney Walsh's father and son friendship 

Over the years, Bradley Walsh has been having the time of his life with his son, Barney, on their TV show Breaking Dad. And now, the popular ITV series is back for a fifth season!

The latest instalment follows the pair as they head further afield to Latin America for some eye-opening adventures and plenty of laughs, of course. Luckily, the pair are extremely close in real life, and Barney has previously called his dad his 'best friend'. Aw! Find out everything you need to know about their fantastic friendship...

WATCH: Bradley and Barney Walsh share behind-the-scenes video from Breaking Dad

Loading the player...

Working together on Breaking Dad

While promoting the first series of the show, which came out in 2019, Bradley explained on This Morning that not only are they friends but that he is also directed by his son!

He said: "He has always been my son, and you always take care of them. But then all of a sudden he becomes your equal and a work colleague, and a mate, and someone you respect. Now I look up to him. Barney, bless him, was directing me on some of the things 'Dad don't worry about this, you need to be thinking about this', and actually producing me."

Bradley and Barney have a close relationship

Barney has also spoken about how much he values their time making the TV show together, and told his dad during an episode: "You’re my dad, but you're also my best mate, and when we do stuff like this, it solidifies it. We have so much fun together, Dad. All the adventures."

MORE: Breaking Dad viewers saying the same thing as Bradley and Barney Walsh return for new series

DISCOVER: The Walsh family photo album: see these sweet snaps of Bradley's brood

The pair love embarking on adventures together

Have Barney and Bradley ever fallen out?

Fortunately, it appears that the dad and son haven't had any tiffs despite spending plenty of time together. They were quizzed about it during a chat on This Morning, where Barney explained that he thought he might have pushed his dad too far while taking part in astronaut training. He said: "It actually made us ill for a couple of days, didn't it? It actually made us ill." When asked if they fell out during filming, Bradley added: "Only out of a plane!"

Barney and Bradley behind the cameras

According to Barney's Instagram, the pair are as good friends as they appear on television, as the star has shared countless photos and videos of fun times with his dad on the app. In one snap, he shared a photo of himself with Bradley and his grandad, jokily captioning the post: "You’ve all heard of The Good, The Bad and The Ugly... Here’s The Kid, The Clown and The Cockney!"

Barney often posts photos with his dad Bradley on Instagram

He also shared a sweet album of photos in honour of dad Bradley's birthday, writing: "Happy birthday to my inspiration - my father. Have a great day you nutter, and I hope they spoil you rotten on set!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.