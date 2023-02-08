HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast talks the lives of the adorable royal rascals Join us as we chat royal rascals!

In our latest episode of the Right Royal Podcast, where we are discussing the cutest element of the royal family – the youngsters!

The royal rascals have been there for plenty of public events, and the public are always delighted to see the youngest members of King Charles' family out and about, and fondly watch them grow up over the years. But what is it really like for the royal children behind the scenes?

In the new episode, we chat to photographer Chris Jackson about his favourite memories of photographing the Cambridge children – and reveals the 'tricks' behind getting the perfect shot. We've even included some of his favourite snaps here!

Chris opened up about his favourite photos

We also chatted to former press secretary Ailsa Anderson, who was one of the only people to accompany Sophie Wessex to hospital when Lady Louise Windsor was born prematurely – and retells the shocking situation.

Prince George looking at bubbles

Ailsa also opened up about what really goes on inside Buckingham Palace ahead of the balcony appearances – and it sounds like fun!

Another favourite photo shows the royals making Christmas pudding

And finally, we sat down with former Norland nanny Sarah Carpenter to discuss what it takes to look after the royal children! Of course, it wouldn't be the Right Royal Podcast with HELLO!'s royal editor Emily Nash also joining us to share her thoughts on the youngsters!

