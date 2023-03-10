Why the Oscars is bittersweet for Paul Mescal The Aftersun actor is hoping to win big at this weekend's Academy Awards

Paul Mescal, 26, has been nominated for a 2023 Oscar in the category of Best Actor For a Leading Role, for his starring role in Aftersun, and the star is hoping to win big when he attends the ceremony which is taking place this Sunday 12 March in Los Angeles, California.

But Paul's incredible nomination and attendance at the Academy Awards is bittersweet for the star as his mother battles bone marrow cancer.

Taking to Twitter at the time his nomination was announced, Paul's sister Nell penned: "My mum got a haircut today in prep for her chemotherapy and then Paul got nominated for an Oscar life is so crazy."

The Normal People star's sister, who often features on Paul's social media as they duet together, received an outpouring of love after her tweet, with fans adding positive comments.

Paul's sister Nell shared the family's FaceTime online

"That will be a tonic for your mum, to see her son shine. Courage to you, as you make space for it all. Life is so very crazy," wrote one, and: "Wishing you that the joy in life's good bits can make up for and carry you over the not-so-good bits. All the best to you all, Nell," added another.

Nell also shared a screenshot of the family FaceTime, when the family got the news of Paul's Oscar hopes.

Paul is hoping to win his first Oscar

"What a special moment. massive congrats to him and you all!" wrote one follower, and: "Nell I'm so happy I feel like a family member," added another.

Competing against Paul in the Oscars category is Austin Butler for his role in Elvis, Colin Farrell for his performance in The Banshees of Inisherin, Brendan Fraser in The Whale, and Bill Nighy in Living.

Acting legend Jamie Lee Curtis has been nominated for her first Academy Award.

The actress received a Best Supporting Actress nod for her incredible performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once alongside Angela Bassett, Kerry Condon, Hong Chau, and Stephanie Hsu. We can't wait to watch the show!

