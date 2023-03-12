Oscars 2023: Brendan Fraser wins Best Actor over Austin Butler Brendan won for hs role in The Whale

Brendan Fraser has won the 2023 Oscar for Best Actor after a season of incredible wins.

The actor broke down in tears as he accepted the award from Jessica Chastain and Halle Berry.

"My goodness, I thank the academy for this honor and our studio fir making such a bold film, and I am grateful to Darren for throwing me a creative lifeline," Brendan said through the tears. "I want to say thank you for this acknowledgment," he added.

He beat Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Bill Nighy and Paul Mescal.

The celebration came after an evening of joyful wins for the likes of Ke Huy Quan snd Jamie Lee Curtis.

This year's ceremony was under a watchful eye following last year's historic ceremony when not only were there momentous wins, including Apple TV+ bagging Best Picture for CODA – the first film delivered by a streaming service to win such a title – but there was, of course, the jaw-dropping moment that saw Will Smith slap Chris Rock on stage.