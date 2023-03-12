Everything Everywhere All At Once wins Best Picture after record-breaking year The night's biggest prize was finally handed out

Everything Everywhere All At Once has won the 2023 Oscar for Best Picture, beating out Elvis and Top Gun: Maverick.

Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu were all quick to rush the stage along with directors and writers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (collectively known as "Daniels"), and producer Jonathan Wang.

"There is no movie without our brilliant and big hearted cast and crew," said Jonathan, quipping: "It is intimidating standing here."

EEAAO is a genre-bending thriller that follows Michelle's middle-aged Evelyn Wang, a dissatisfied laundromat owner who gets swept up into an insane adventure in which she alone can save existence by exploring other universes and connecting with the lives she could have led. Ke stars as her husband Waymond Wang, while Stephanie plays dual roles as their daughter Joy Wang and Jobu Tupaki, the Alphaverse version of Joy, who has created an 'everything bagel' black hole that could destroy the entire multiverse.

The win came after Michelle won the 2023 Oscar for Best Actress and Ke won Best Supporting Actor for his role.

Michelle, 60, was surrounded by her cast and crew after her name was read out and before she made her way to the stage. She was the first actress of Southeast Asian descent to be nominated - and to win - for Best Actress.

In the Academy's almost 100-year history less than 20 Asian actors have been nominated at the Academy Awards; 2023 had the highest number of Asian actors ever nominated across the acting categories. ·

The 2023 event was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who left his mind-blowing $9 million LA mansion for the night's proceedings, and the red carpet - this year champagne-colored - saw the crème de la crème of Hollywood pose for pictures as they hit the Dolby Theatre and bought the glitz and glamour with them