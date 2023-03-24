I’m a Celebrity 2023 rumoured line-up so far

I’m a Celebrity might be a while off yet, usually premiering in November, but we couldn’t be more excited about who the jungle will be welcoming this year - and already have plenty of thoughts on who might be taking part. While we will be treated to an All-Star version in South Africa, who is set to join the Australian jungle in 2023? See our list of the potential kings or queens of the jungle here…

Susanna Reid

In a video posted to GMB's official Instagram account, Susanna marked 20 years of hosting breakfast television by answering a series of questions posed by fans - including if she’d ever go on I’m a Celeb. She responded: "Never say never!" So, 2023 then?!

The Vivienne

Although The Vivienne has had plenty of reality show experience as RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner and having appeared in Dancing on Ice, the star has said that she would love to go onto I’m a Celebrity! Chatting on Lorraine about going into the jungle, the star said: " I’ve never thought about it but what an absolutely amazing opportunity that would be… Get me to that jungle, what a great life opportunity. I am all for that!"

Denise Van Outen

Denise previously said that she might do I’m a Celebrity for her 50th birthday, and guess what? The star turns 49 in May, meaning that she could take part this year ahead of the big 5-0 in 2024! Chatting to The Sun while the show was being shot in Wales, she explained: “I will do it at some point. I think I'm a Celebrity for my 50th birthday would be something nice to do. I am a lot more jungle vibes than castle vibes, to be honest."

Tom Holland

We can dream, can’t we? While he might be a little busy filming blockbusters, Spider-Man himself Tom has said he would "love" to join the jungle on I’m a Celebrity, telling LadBible: "I would be alright in the small spaces and good at the athletic challenges." However, he admitted that he has a short temper so could likely "find some of the people in there very irritating", and that he would find the eating challenges "difficult". Same Tom, same.

Judi Love

Judi revealed that she wasn’t taken part in the 2022 version of the show in her OK! Column, writing: "I'm all for trying new things, but I'd need a lot of hypnotherapy sessions before I agree to that… I'm most excited about the fact that the show is moving back to Australia after all this time - it's going to be so much fun seeing how the contestants handle the spiders, crocodiles and creepy crawlies!" Who knows, maybe 2023 will be her year to face some fears!

Phil Taylor

Way back in 2017, Darts champion Phil opened up about wanting to take part in the show, telling the Mirror: "I would like to do the jungle – I'm not so sure about Strictly, although it would do me the world of good and get me fit… But if I was asked to do the jungle, and it fits in with my schedule, I would love to have a crack at it." What are you waiting for, ITV?!

Will Mellor

After wowing on Strictly, could Will be visiting the jungle next? Chatting to HELLO! back in 2021, Will’s close friend and podcast co-star Ralf Little revealed that the pair had discussed it, explaining: "Will [Mellor] and I talked about it on the podcast and... [he] said [he'd go on] I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! I was like, 'Really?'.

"Will said, 'It's the biggest and why not?' So I said I'd be quite interested in Dancing on Ice, just for the fact that you're learning an entirely new skill. You go in not able to ice skate and you'd come out being able to do triple axles or whatever they do. So let's just say right now, I don't have any particular plans to be doing one, but never say never."

