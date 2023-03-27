Savannah Guthrie replaced on famous Today desk by well-known star as Hoda Kotb returns The NBC show has had another shake-up!

Savannah Guthrie is a much-loved member of Today and viewers are used to waking up to seeing her on the NBC news desk in the week.

But on Monday, the broadcaster was noticeably missing from the program, and instead someone else well-known was sitting in her seat.

Hoda Kotb - who had been on vacation last week - was back, but instead of Savannah, she was joined by Today anchor Craig Melvin.

Hoda explained early on in the show that Savannah was on vacation for the week, and is no doubt enjoying some quality time with her family.

The mother-of-two is married to Michael Feldman, and the pair are parents to children Vale, eight, and Charles, six.

The NBC star lives in New York City with her family, and splits her time between a condo in Manhattan and a vacation home close to the Hudson Valley town of Rhinebeck.

Savannah Guthrie was replaced by Craig Melvin on Monday's Today

The TV host loves nothing more than spending time with her loved ones and has been incredibly open about her journey to parenthood in the past too, having undergone IVF to welcome her youngest, who she refers to as her "medical miracle".

"Because we are older, it was important to me for her [Vale] to have a sibling, somebody to do life with," she explained to Health magazine.

"My husband and I, we decided, 'OK, let’s give it a shot,' you know? But it ended up taking more than one attempt. It took a few," she said.

"But we were lucky. I always say, Charley was, like, the last egg out. He really was. And we’re so blessed."

Savannah is a doting mom to children Vale and Charles

What's more, Savannah has the luxury of working somewhere where all her co-stars have children of similar ages to hers, and the hosts often give each other parenting advice.

Savannah's co-host Hoda previously told Good Housekeeping magazine: "I have some nights where I really messed up and I know I did. And I come in the next morning [thinking], I feel terrible for what I did. What was I thinking? Why did I think that was going to work? They went to bed crying. Like, I don't want that to be me. But then I talk to Savannah. She'll say, 'That was my Wednesday,' it makes you feel less alone."

Savannah, meanwhile, praised Hoda and the show during an interview with HELLO! in November 2022.

She said: "We feel grateful every single day, I know we feel grateful for this partnership and getting to come and do a job that is literally fun and to get to do it with a good friend who you trust so much and to just hold hands and get to do this together every morning - I never get over that. I still can't believe it came true."

