I’m a Celebrity All-Stars: everything to know about 'tougher’ South Africa series 

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! recently celebrated its 20th anniversary on our screens since premiering in 2002, and what better way to celebrate than to bring back all of our favourite contestants for a special one-off episode? Instead of Australia, the returning campmates will be heading to another part of the world - so what can we expect? Here’s everything you need to know…

What is I'm A Celebrity...South Africa all about?

The new show will see our favourite campmates - for better or for worse - return to the show for another attempt at becoming king or queen of the jungle. While they survived the Australian jungle, the new ITV show promises to "push them to their limits and test them like never before". The challenges have also been described as "bigger and tougher" while the environment is "harsher and more unforgiving".

When is the new I’m a Celebrity release date?

The show will air from April 2023, so watch this space!

Carol is back in a different jungle!

Can you vote on I'm A Celebrity...South Africa?

Since the show is pre-recorded, viewers won’t be able to vote as per usual for which celebrities are taking part in Bush Tucker trials. Instead, the contestants will be competing against each other to become an 'I'm a Celebrity Legend'. We’re not sure if campmates will nominate themselves, as in the previous series following a week of public voting, or if their campmates will nominate others - but it should be interesting to watch!

Where is I'm A Celebrity...South Africa?

You guessed it, the All-Stars version of the show will indeed be filmed in South Africa and more specifically, the Kruger National Park where plenty of international versions of the show is filmed - meaning that the campmates will likely live in the same camp as has appeared on plenty of shows in the past. The upcoming standard version of the show, which usually airs in November, will again be set in Australia.

Ready for the South Africa edition?

Who will be taking part in I'm a Celebrity’s All-Star edition?

The show will, of course, see the return of favourite campmates from other the years, but did you see who is coming back to the couple? First of all, in the blue corner, we have Boxing Champion Amir Khan, who can be remembered by 'strawberry-gate' (AKA when he ate the camp’s treat in secret).

Fatima is among those taking part

He will be joined by Diversity star Jordan Banjo, Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan, Carol Vorderman, Olympic athlete Fatima Whitbread, Royal Butler and highly memorable contestant Paul Burrell, ex-England Cricketer Phil Tufnell, supermodel Janice Dickinson and Celebrity Gogglebox’s very own Shaun Ryder. Of course, wild card entries will also be going onto the show - but we will have to wait and see who it will be!

