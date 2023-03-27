Beyond Paradise star Kris Marshall talks returning to Death in Paradise for special episode Have you been enjoying Beyond Paradise?

Viewers are loving the return of Kris Marshall’s character Humphrey Goodman in the hit show Beyond Paradise - but will the star ever make a return to the original series, Death in Paradise?

Kris previously left the show back in 2017 after starring as the beloved detective for three seasons - but it looks like he’s ready to do more!

Chatting about the potential to return to the island of St Marie as Humphrey Goodman, Kris told Digital Spy: "I would say there's always a possibility of something like that… I’d love to bring them all back, really, for different reasons. I had such a wonderful time.

"I think it'd be awesome to have all four detectives in one show or one episode together, as a meta thing where their worlds collide."

The BBC series has welcomed several detectives over the years including DI Richard Poole, Dr Jack Mooney and DI Neville Parker, played by Ben Miller, Ardal O’Hanlon and Ralf Little respectively.

Ben has already made a return appearance back in 2021 for the show’s tenth anniversary, and revealed that he would definitely like to return for more episodes. When asked by Radio Times, he said: "Of course I would. It was wonderful to come back. I did come back as my character in season ten earlier this year. I came back as a ghost, so I guess anything is possible. Don’t you worry, I’ll be struggling into that wool suit. I’ll be in that wool suit before you can say Harry."

The hit series is still going strong, with seasons 13 and 14 confirmed recently confirmed, while it has yet to be revealed whether Beyond Paradise will be back for a second season. Would you like it to return for round two?

