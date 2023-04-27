The highly anticipated Hunger Games prequel has dropped

First official trailer Released for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Lionsgate recently released the first official trailer for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, based on Suzanne Collins' best-selling prequel novel.

The film, starring Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, and more, explores the origins of the Hunger Games story and the rise of the future tyrannical President of Panem, Coriolanus Snow.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, the highly-anticipated prequel is set to hit theaters on November 17, 2023, promising an action-packed adventure that delves into the early days of Panem and the Hunger Games.

