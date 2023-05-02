Meet GMA's new anchor Jess Sims and her very famous and unexpected background

Good Morning America viewers are going to be seeing a new face on their screens in coming weeks, though she might already be very familiar to some.

The morning show has brought on a new ongoing contributor, Jess Sims, though she is certainly no stranger for Peloton riders.

The new anchor is a popular instructor for the cycling equipment company, and has nearly half a million followers on Instagram.

Previously a kindergarten teacher, Jess told Forbes in 2021 that she is "a teacher at heart," and joined the Peloton family in 2018 as a Tread instructor, a role through which she has taught running, walking, bootcamp, strength and stretching classes to millions of Peloton users.

Per her website: "She grew up in a mixed household in Peabody, MA, a city just north of Boston, to an Italian mother who instilled the importance of helping others and Black father who inspired her work ethic through a shared love of sports at a very young age."

She got her introduction to education at Teach for America in Houston, eventually becoming a Teacher, Operations Director, Assistant Principal, and Principal at Harlem Village Academies.

© Getty Jess has also previously made appearances on NBC's Today Show

She made a pivot to the fitness industry in 2016, though eventually she went back to her love of teaching, combining it with her passion for fitness, when she launched family content on Peloton for kids.

"Jess' purpose is to be of service to others. By teaching the importance of the connection between the mind and body, equipping caregivers and children with the tools needed to build healthy and active lifestyles, and making it all accessible to all communities and backgrounds, she plans to do just that," her website bio further reads.

Jess' first segment for GMA aired last week, and it was introduced by network mainstay Lara Spencer.

Sharing a clip of it in her Instagram afterwards, she wrote: "Trust that everything happens FOR you, not TO you," adding: "So excited to continue learning and growing with the best!!"

