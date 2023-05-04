Dancing With The Stars’ Derek Hough on shock revelation about Len Goodman

The DWTS alum opens up on Strictly Come Dancing judge

Derek Hough, the renowned dancer and television personality, recently opened up about the loss of his beloved Dancing with the Stars costar, Len Goodman, following his passing.

During the latest episode of the Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast, Derek shared his thoughts and memories of Goodman with host Jana Kramer.

The 37-year-old revealed that although he knew Len was unwell, the news of his bone cancer diagnosis came as a surprise to him and his colleagues.

"We didn't certainly didn't know the extent [of his illness] — we had no idea the extent — because this was a huge shock to all of us," Derek told Jana. "And it's incredibly sad."

In the aftermath of Len's death, Derek shared that there have been "countless tears and phone calls" among friends and colleagues, all expressing their love and appreciation for the late star.

Derek himself feels a mix of emotions, saying: "I feel incredibly emotional and sad about it. And then at the same time, I feel so grateful that the last season that we shared together... I really savored the moments I spent with him and we were playful with each other and we had these one-on-one conversations."

Before Len's retirement from Dancing with the Stars in 2022, he gifted Derek with a parting present.

Derek recalled finding a beautifully framed photograph of Goodman in his dressing room on their final day on set together, complete with a heartfelt yet humorous handwritten message.

The gift touched Derek, who reflected on how their lives were intertwined.

He shared that he had known Len since he was 12 years old and spoke highly of the former professional ballroom dancer's gift of gab and great energy.

He reminisced about his favorite memories with Len, including a touching tribute they had performed together on Dancing with the Stars.

As a way to honor Len's memory, Derek plans to pay tribute to him on his Symphony of Dance tour "without a doubt." He believes that the audience, who had watched Goodman for 20 years on TV, will also be mourning his loss.

Len Goodman's passing was confirmed by his manager, Jackie Gill, in a statement released on April 24.

Len, 78, passed away peacefully at a hospice in Kent, England, surrounded by his family.

The official Dancing with the Stars Twitter account expressed their devastation and shared their condolences with Goodman's family during this difficult time.

After the news of Len's death became public, Dereak paid tribute to him on social media, writing: "Heartbroken [sic] by the news of our dear friend and mentor Len Goodman. It's a gloomy morning here in Los Angeles which seems fitting after this heartbreaking news.

“But when I think back at the memories we all shared with Len, his sense of humor, his smile and charm everything feels much brighter and full of sunshine."

In his tribute, Dereak went on to express his gratitude for having had the privilege of working with Len, calling him an "absolute legend." He concluded, "We will miss you dearly Len. We love you. Rest In Peace my friend."

