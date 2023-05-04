Madonna drops major hint about future plans during night out

Julia Garner is set to portray the Queen of Pop

Madonna has given fans a glimmer of hope regarding the future of her highly anticipated biopic, as she shared photos with Julia Garner, who is set to portray the Queen of Pop in the film.

In June 2022, the Ozark star won the role over other talented actresses such as Florence Pugh, Alexa Demie, and Sydney Sweeney.

However, earlier this year, reports indicated that the film's development had come to a halt, with Madonna preparing for her newly announced Celebration world tour.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Madonna took to her Instagram Story to share a series of photos with Garner, reigniting speculation about the biopic's progress.

One photo featured the two embracing, with Madonna's hair styled long and red, while Garner sported a short, blonde cut.

In another image, the duo is seen enjoying French fries, with the 64-year-old singer captioning the post, "[expletative] we're Madonna!" followed by crying-laughing emojis.

Madonna's Celebration Tour is set to begin in North America in July, with the UK and European leg starting in October 2024.

The 84-show tour marks the "Vogue" singer's 12th tour and her first retrospective show, where she will perform her greatest hits.

While it was initially believed that Madonna planned to resume work on her biopic after the tour, reports claimed that the project was on an indefinite pause.

In a previous interview, when the film was reported to be on hold, Julia cautiously shared her thoughts, saying: "I don't want to tell too much. I want to keep things- yeah, fingers crossed."

Auditions for the biopic were held in February 2022, with potential actors participating in a rigorous Madonna "bootcamp," supervised by the iconic singer herself.

Madonna, who will also direct the film, has been open about the challenges of creating the script for the biopic. She referred to the process as "the most draining, challenging experience I've ever had." The recent photos of her and Garner have sparked hope among fans that the film about her life may be back on track.

