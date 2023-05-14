The 2023 BAFTA Television Awards are here! The ceremony, taking place on Sunday 14 May, is being held at the iconic Royal Festival Hall on London's South Bank where some of the biggest names on TV will walk the red carpet before finding out who has won a coveted statue.

Those in attendance will no doubt be in fits of laughter thanks to comedians Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett taking to the stage as the evening's hosts.

WATCH: Prince William and Princess Kate share cute moment at BAFTAs

Rob and Romesh will welcome some of TV's most talented actors and writers to collect the awards while entertaining the audience in between. If you're wanting to know more about Romesh before the event kicks off – look no further.

Who is Romesh Ranganathan?

Romesh is a stand-up comedian, actor, and writer who is perhaps best known for appearing on many comedy and panel shows such as A League of Their Own, The Ranganation, The Weakest Link, and more.

Prior to his career on television, Romesh studied mathematics at Birkbeck University and went on to teach the subject and a school in Crawley. He also is a big hip-hop fan, having performed freestyle rap under the name 'Ranga' and hosting his own podcast series, Hip-Hop Changed My Life.

MORE: All you need to know about the 2023 TV BAFTAs

MORE: The 14 best BAFTA beauty looks of all time

© Dave J Hogan Romesh Ranganathan is a comedian and TV star

Who is Romesh Ranganathan married to?

Romesh and his wife Leesa met when they were both working at a secondary school in Crawley. While Romesh taught maths, Leesa worked in the drama department. Since meeting way back in 2009, the pair have been happily married ever since. However, Romesh's wife prefers to keep out of the spotlight, so not much more is known about her.

Romesh doesn't open up about his personal life in great detail, but he has referenced his wife and marriage in his stand-up material in a light-hearted, funny way. Romesh told the Guardian: "People often ask me if she minds me talking about her, but she genuinely sees it all as just comedy, and therefore meaningless."

Does Romesh Ranganathan have children?

Romesh and Leesa are the proud parents to three sons and the comedian even has a tattoo of his sons' names. He told the Guardian in 2019: "The clock is ticking, because he is now learning to read, and will be upset when he discovers that, not only have I got his brothers’ names, but also Richard Pryor, Nas, the Roots, and the Transformers’ Autobot logo before getting round to him."

What is Romesh Ranganathan's role at the BAFTAs?

Romesh, along with his good friend and occasional TV show partner, Rob Beckett, are hosting the TV BAFTAs being held this Sunday in London. The funny pair were clearly thrilled with the news and Rob posted on Instagram: "Say hello to the new hosts of the @bafta awards.

"Greatest decision ever or huge mistake. You decide on 14th May when me @romeshranga shut down @bafta Or we will just do a couple of jokes and give out a few trophies."

© Matt Frost/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett are this year's hosts

Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan will host the 2023 BAFTAs

Some BAFTA 2022 highlights...

© Karwai Tang Jodie Comer at the BAFTAs 2022

Nicola Coughlan at 2022 BAFTAs

© Samir Hussein Ncuti Gatwa at 2022 BAFTAs

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.