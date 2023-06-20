When is Love Island summer 2023’s finale?

It might still be early days on ITV2’s hit reality show Love Island - but we’re already excited to find out which couples will make it as this year’s winners - but when will the show be ending so we can continue to enjoy our summers without worrying about drama in a villa in Mallorca?

The show’s finale will wrap up on Monday 5 June, so mark your calendars! The extra-long episode will kick off proceedings at 9 pm before concluding at 10.35 pm - where it’ll all be over for another year (or at least until winter Love Island returns in January).

WATCH: Which islanders will still be on the show by the finale?

This means that the season is eight weeks long in total, with 49 episodes. We can’t wait to see what drama is going to go down during this time!

© ITV Fans were unimpressed with Mehdi during Thursday's Love Island

Speaking to previews, it looks like the villa relationships are already starting to change in Tuesday night's upcoming episode after Mitchel claimed that he wanted to get to know Jess, who is currently coupled up with Sammy. In the upcoming episode, Jess pulls Sammy for a chat about the situation, telling him: "I wanted to be honest with you about the Mitch situation. You’re not cutting yourself off, so why should I cut myself off?”Sammy replied: "I’d understand more if it was a bombshell."

MORE: Love Island: every contestant who has walked out of show

© ITV Jess got upset during a conversation with Catherine and Whitney

© ITV Molly and Zachariah share a smooch on Love Island

Discussing the new revelations about Mitchel’s feelings towards Jess, one person wrote: "Mitch been escorted out the villa for trying to pull Maya Jama for a chat," while another person added: "Jess knows Mitchell is full of [epletive] AND she also understands the game. She can either choose Sammy who she likes but knows is using her to stay in the villa or choose Mitch who she knows is a public favourite and will get her to the final."

MORE: Love Island: Zachariah Noble's incredible transformation revealed in photos that will surprise you

© ITV Ella and Tyrique on Love Island

A third person joked: "As annoying as Mitch is, I’m sorry but they need to keep him in the villa. This level of delusion, lack of self-awareness and incessant need to make things worse only adds to the entertainment. I hate to say it but we need him."