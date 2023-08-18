Shelter: fans are saying same thing about Harlan Coben drama

Harlan Coben’s new drama Shelter has finally landed on Amazon Prime Video, and fans and critics alike have shared their reaction to the twisty new tale from the hugely popular author - so is the show worth the watch? Find out here…

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one person wrote: "Watching episode 3 now… so good!" Another person wrote: "Good thing it’s the holidays - kids are watching #shelter #harlancoben They’re harsh critics & they love the books, but apart from ‘Where did the random aunt come from?’, they loving it."

WATCH: The trailer for Prime Video’s adaptation of Harlan Coben's Shelter

Critics have also been impressed, with The Guardian writing that "it has slightly less gore than usual and an even more madly corkscrewing plot. But the charm – reminiscent of early teen fare, such as The Goonies, that the 80s offered while it waited for you to graduate to John Hughes – is still an unexpected bonus". The Telegraph added that show show "has heart, soul and an infectious sense of fun".

© Michael Parmelee Adrian Greensmith as Arthur 'Spoon' Spindell, Jaden Michael as Mickey Bolitar and Abby Corrigan as Ema Winslow in Shelter

So what is Shelter about? The story follows a teen named Mickey Bolitar after the sudden death of his father leads him to start a new life in Kasselton, New Jersey. The synopsis reads:"Mickey quickly finds himself tangled in the mysterious disappearance of a new student at his school, Ashley Kent, which leads to uncovering unimaginable secrets within their quiet suburban community. "With the help of his friends—the inventive Spoon and the secretive Ema—Mickey pulls back the sleepy facade of Kasselton to reveal a dark underground that may hold the answers to decades of disappearances, deaths, and legends … and perhaps even his own complex family history." Sounds amazing, right?

Jaden Michael plays the main role of Mickey, and opened up about what to expect from the show, explaining: "If you like a show that’s filled with twists and turns and mystery but you also want something that has a little bit more depth than most high school dramas, then I think Shelter is for you. If you want to feel something, if you want to learn something, come watch Shelter."

Constance Zimmer, who plays Mickey’s aunt, added: "This show is a combination of a suspense thriller, mixed in with some light-hearted comedy, intertwined with a coming-of-age [story] for teens and adults who are still coming of age. In this town, every single person has secrets. That's the problem. An entire community has secrets which then leads to a lot of possibilities of things that could have happened, should have happened, or that are going to happen." The first three episodes are currently available on the streaming platform, with more being released every week. The season finale is set to land on 22 September. We don't know about you, but we can't wait to see what happens next!