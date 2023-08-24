The Morning Show shares fresh look at season three with full-length trailer

Apple TV has dropped the full-length trailer for season three of The Morning Show – and it looks like a nail-biter. Treating fans to a fresh look at the upcoming series, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Billy Crudup will return to our screens with the global premiere on September 13.

WATCH: The Morning Show season 3 – full-length trailer

Promising plenty of drama, the new episodes will follow the fallout at UBA after the network is compromised by a major cyber attack.

© Apple TV+ Season three of The Morning Show will see UBA dealing with a cyber attack

Apple has already teased what's to come, and it sounds like Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson have tough times ahead. "In The Morning Show season three, the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA," explains the synopsis.

"Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom."

Comprised of 10 episodes, while the first two episodes will debut on September 13, the remaining eight instalments will be released on a weekly basis, with the series finale airing on November 8.

© Apple TV+ Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy in The Morning Show

Back in June, Jennifer Aniston revealed what fans can expect from the new series. Speaking to PEOPLE she said: "It's a good, juicy one. Everybody's getting in trouble. Everybody has a secret. And everyone's just walking the line. It's a lot more sensual this year."

Reese Witherspoon has also opened up about the third instalment, and in particular, newcomer Jon Hamm's role as tech mogul, Paul Marks.

© Apple TV+ Jon Hamm has joined the cast

Chatting to Deadline in August last year, the actress said: "I might have gotten a lot of phone calls from my friends when they announced Jon Hamm."

MORE: 7 blockbuster films coming out in late 2023

READ: Reese Witherspoon supports Jennifer Aniston with sweet Instagram post

"He is a very complex character," explained Reese. "He's a media mogul and he gives Billy Crudup a run for his money, which I think is the most fun part too, because Billy could eat a scene like I've never seen somebody eat a scene, and Hamm gets to come in and give him a great foil. It's Alien vs. Predator."

© Apple TV+ Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup in The Morning Show

Among the new cast members, fans will also meet a new anchor, Christina Hunter, played by Miss Juneteenth actress Nicole Beharie. Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee and Julianna Margulies will also appear in the drama, which has already been renewed for a fourth season.