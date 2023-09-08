All we know about Todd and Julie Chrisley's prison sentences as they receive positive update

USA Network reality stars Todd and Julie are both serving serious time after tax fraud

Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have had their prison sentences shortened, almost a year after they were sentenced for 12 counts including wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

The pair, whose popular USA Network reality show ran for 10 seasons, were found guilty in June 2022, and Todd was sentenced to 12 years and Julie to seven years in November 2022.



Now their attorney has revealed that the pair have both been given reduced sentences.

When will Todd and Julie Christley be released from prison?

Todd's release has been moved to January 22, 2033, two years earlier than the original 2035 release, while Julie, who is serving time in FMC Lexington in Kentucky, will be released on October 19, 2028— 15 months earlier than the initially planned release date.

"Without a doubt, Todd and Julie are model incarcerated individuals who received exorbitant sentences," Jay Surgent, the pair's attorney, told Insider.

"I believe Todd is down to 10 years and Julie is now at five years."

Why did Todd and Julie Chrisley go to prison?

Federal prosecutors alleged that Todd, his wife Julie and their accountant, Peter Tarantino, had submitted fake bank documents and lied about their wealth when applying for loans between 2007 and 2012, with the aim of defrauding banks out of more than $30 million.

The three were each charged with five counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and one count of tax fraud. Julie was also charged with one count of obstruction of justice and one count of wire fraud.

They have maintained their innocence.

"Over the course of a decade, the defendants defrauded banks out of tens of millions of dollars while evading payment of their federal income taxes," U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said in a statement in 2022 after their sentencing. "Their lengthy sentences reflect the magnitude of their criminal scheme and should serve as a warning to others tempted to exploit our nation's community banking system for unlawful personal gain."

"As today's outcome shows, when you lie, cheat and steal, justice is blind as to your fame, your fortune, and your position," said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, in a statement after the jury found them guilty.

"In the end, when driven by greed, the verdict of guilty on all counts for these three defendants proves once again that financial crimes do not pay."

What was Chrisley Knows Best?

Chrisley Knows Best is a reality show that aired for nine years on the USA Network between 2014 and 2023.

It followed Georgia-based multimillionaire real estate developer Todd, his wife, Julie, and three of their five children; Chase, Savannah and Grayson. Their granddaughter Chloe, whom Todd and Julie were raising, was also on the show.

How can I watch Chrisley Knows Best?

