Gogglebox star shares emotional message after devastating family death

Gogglebox family The Malones have been left heartbroken following the devastating death of their beloved pet pooch called Dave.

The family took to Instagram on Wednesday to pay tribute to their sweet rottweiler with a series of touching throwback photos. Amongst the first to post was Julie who shared an adorable clip of Dave enjoying a peaceful moment in the sunshine.

© Instagram Julie shared her heartbreak on social media

In her caption, she gushed: "RIP Dave xxx There are no words to describe you, or how much you meant to us. This was you on Sunday waiting for your dad to come back and he had only gone out to the car… We are all going to miss you so much."

Tom Jr, 30, meanwhile, shared a touching snapshot of himself gently scratching his furry friend's chin, in addition to a heartwarming video of Dave catching bubbles in the garden.

© Instagram Tom Jr penned a touching message

Overcome with emotion, he noted in his caption: "Heartbroken to let you guys know that Dave has sadly left us today…I think we can all agree that there will never be another one like him. Rest Easy Dave."

The family's fans and friends raced to the comments section to share messages of condolences. One follower penned: "So sorry to hear this I feel heartbroken for you! All of you including Dave were certainly the highlight of the show, loved the one where your dad had the mask on!" while a second noted: "That's so sad. So sorry for your loss."

A third remarked: "Aww Dave RIP beautiful boy, sending lots [of] love," and a fourth added: "Oh nooooo! So so sorry to hear this. He gave us great laughs on @c4gogglebox nearly knocking your dad out. My thoughts are with all your family at this tough time."

WATCH: Gogglebox family the Malones reveal new addition to family

Last year, the family welcomed a new canine companion called Tilly following the devastating death of their pet dog called Lucy.

At the time, they shared an emotional message which read: "Today we said goodbye to our beloved Lucy. She fought right to the end to stay with us.

© Channel 4 The Malones are a fan favourite family on Gogglebox

"Now reunited with her sister Izzey. There are no words to describe how much you meant to us. Rest In Peace Sweetheart, you will always be in our hearts."

Aside from Tilly, the Malones are also proud dog parents to a rottweiler called Bob.

The Malones have appeared on Gogglebox since 2014 and have proved to be hugely popular with viewers. Away from TV screens, the family-of-five have very different jobs.

Dad Tom is a lorry driver, while mum Julie works as a receptionist. Tom Jr - who has since left the series - works as a model and choreographer while his younger brother Shaun is a football coach.

Tom and Julie are also doting parents to a daughter called Vanessa who has made a handful of appearances on the hit show. The TV star works as an NHS nurse and is also a proud mum to her three children – Brogan, Saoirse and Carsen.