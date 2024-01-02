The Traitors season two: meet the 22 contestants

Sonja joked that she is all about knitting her way to success! She said: "Yes, I have a game plan. My game plan is to knit my way to the finals. I'm an avid knitter. What I hope to do genuinely is knit while I'm thinking. Also, you can knit recycled fishing nets and recycled plastic bottles, so it's great for the environment. I actually want to teach some of the other tortured souls how to do a bit of knitting while we're there too."

Sonja’s son Dan died two years ago, who was "severely disabled with autism and other disabilities, and was nonverbal". She said: "Dan died at the age of 41. So, I spent 41 years understanding nonverbal hints and cues from Dan. I think those three things and my knitting hopefully, will take me to the final… Dan was so very brave. He had so many headwinds, but he was just fearless in everything he tried. I said to myself that I need to do something completely fearless, at least once a year. This is my first one... so who knows where it will go?"

She added that she would like to start a charity with the prize money, saying: "Bringing the knitting of recycled materials to young people in difficult situations. It would be fantastic to have Tom Daley and Harry Styles as charity ambassadors too, both lovers of knitwear and excellent role models. I would also like to take my sister on a cruise."