Golden Globes 2024 winners: Oppenheimer, Beef pull ahead early

The Golden Globes are finally here, and at long last we'll be finding out who will be taking home those much-coveted statuettes! 2023 has been a seriously strong year in both movies and TV, and it seems like there is some intense competition in every category from Best Drama Motion Picture right to Best Original Song. See the full list of nominees and winners as they are announced throughout the night here...
Full list of nominees
Best Motion Picture, Drama
- Oppenheimer
- Killers of a Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Past Lives
- The Zone of Interest
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Air
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- May December
- Poor Things
Best Director, Motion Picture
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- Greta Gerwig, Barbie
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – WINNER
- Martin Scorsese, Killer of the Flower Moon
- Celine Song, Past Lives
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Leonardo Dicaprio, Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – WINNER
- Andrew Scott, All Of Us Strangers
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
- Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
- Matt Damon, Air
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of The Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of A Fall
- Greta Lee, Past Lives
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
- Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
- Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
- Natalia Portman, May December
- Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
- Emma Stone, Poor Things – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
- Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer – WINNER
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Charles Melton, May December
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Julianne Moore, May December
- Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
- Da’vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – WINNER
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
- Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
- Tony MacNamara, Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Celine Song, Past Lives
- Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
- Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
- Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer – WINNER
- Joe Hisaishi, The Boy And The Heron
- Mica Levi, The Zone Of Interest
- Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
- Robbie Robertson, Killers Of The Flower Moon
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
- "Addicted to Romance," She Came to Me
- "Dance the Night," Barbie
- "I'm Just Ken," Barbie
- "Peaches," Super Mario Bros.
- "Road to Freedom," Rustin
- "What Was I Made For?" Barbie – WINNER
Best Foreign Language Film
- Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER
- Fallen Leaves
- Io Capitano
- Past Lives
- Society of the Snow
- The Zone of Interest
Best Animated Feature Film
- The Boy and the Heron – WINNER
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Universe
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Suzume
- Wish
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures
- Barbie
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Best Television Series, Drama
- 1923
- The Crown
- The Diplomat
- The Last Of Us
- The Morning Show
- Succession
Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders in The Building
- Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Kieran Culkin, Succession – WINNER
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Dominic West, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
- Helen Mirren, 1923
- Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Emma Stone, The Curse
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edeberi, The Bear – WINNER
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television
- Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon – WINNER
- Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I
- Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
- Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
- Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I'm An Entertainer
Best Miniseries, Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television
- All the Light We Cannot See
- Beef
- Daisy Jones and the Six
- Fargo
- Fellow Travelers
- Lessons in Chemistry
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
- Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
- Ali Wong, Beef – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
- David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Steven Yeun, Beef – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Musical, Comedy, or Drama
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Matthew MacFadyen, Succession – WINNER
- James Marsden, Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bacharach, The Bear
- Alan Ruck, Succession
- Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Musical, Comedy, or Drama
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown – WINNER
- Abby Elliot, The Bear
- Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
- J. Smith Cameron, Succession
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso