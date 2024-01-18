EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 nominations: see full list from x to x

The EE BAFTA Film Awards are a cornerstone of awards season, and it's easy to see why. The only awards show out of the major players including Golden Globes, Emmys and Oscar Awards to take place in the UK, it is an amazing chance to celebrate British cinema - and this year will be no different! Hosted by the Doctor himself, David Tennant, the prestigious event will take place at London's Royal Festival Hall on 18 February - and we can't wait to see who will be celebrating their big wins on the night.

Speaking about the nominees, HELLO!'s Film Editor Emmy Griffiths said: "It has been great to see the stars of some of our favourite movies from the last year recognised! The nominees are definitely hinting at a big victory for Oppenheimer and it's starry cast - but as we saw at the Critics Choice when Paul Giamatti took home the accolade for Best Actor - anything could happen!

WATCH: EE BAFTA Awards is always a spectacular evening

"It was nice to see some outliers receive recognition too, Anatomy of a Fall's nods and The Zone of Interest are both hugely well deserved - and I can't wait to see if there are any surprises on the night.

Without further ado, see the full list of nominees here...

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

“Blue Bag Life” — Lisa Selby (Director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (Director, Producer), Alex Fry (Producer)

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President” — Christopher Sharp (Director) [also directed Moses Bwayo]

“Earth Mama” — Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O’Connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer)

“How to Have Sex” — Molly Manning Walker (Writer, Director)

“Is There Anybody Out There?” — Ella Glendining (Director)

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

“Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

“The Holdovers” — David Hemingson

“Maestro” — Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

“Past Lives” — Celine Song

Adapted Screenplay