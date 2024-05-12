TV BAFTAs 2024 LIVE: Happy Valley wins Most Memorable Moment

Highlights so far
- Matthew McFayden wins for Succession
- Class Act pips Succession and The Bear to the post for Best International Drama
- Happy Valley wins Most Memorable Moment
P&O Cruises Memorable Moment
Beckham: David teases Victoria about her 'working class' upbringing (Netflix)
Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa being revealed as the 15th Doctor (BBC One)
Happy Valley: Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown (BBC One) – WINNER
The Last of Us: Bill and Frank’s Story (Sky Atlantic)
The Piano: 13-year old Lucy stuns commuters with jaw-dropping piano performance (Channel 4)
Succession: Logan Roy’s death (Sky Atlantic)
Note: Every single one of these moments were just SO good and any of them could have had it in the bag. We have to say though, Happy Valley will always have a very special place in our hearts, so we're THRILLED for our Catherine and Tommy Lee Royce!
BAFTA kicks off on BBC
At last! I was getting my news by carrier pigeon but now the BAFTA TV Awards are finally on our telly! How good are Rob and Romesh as presenters? I really enjoyed their advice to the winners ("Producers, if you must come up to the stage please do, but stand in the back and let the famous people speak"). It's giving Ricky Gervais.
Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed talks Orlando Bloom!
Nick Mohammed has spilled the beans to us about working with Orlando Bloom - who was visited by his wife Katy Perry (and their bambino) on the set of their new movie!
Gordon Ramsay... according to Fred
In all of the winner excitement, I forgot to say that we chatted to the lovely Fred Sirieux - who spoke all about Gordon Ramsay becoming a dad again at 57 - enjoy!
A surprising International win
In a surprising turn of events, the favourites to win in this category - namely, The Bear and Succession - were pipped to the post by Netflix's Class Act.
The Bear (Disney+)
Beef (Netflix)
Class Act (Netflix) – WINNER
The Last of Us (Sky Atlantic)
Love & Death (ITVX) Succession (Sky Atlantic)
Time for a bit of drama
The winner of the limited drama award goes to...
Best Interests - BBC One
Demon 79, Black Mirror - Netflix
The Long Shadow - ITV
The Sixth Commandment - BBC One - WINNER
Author's note: Fair enough. I sobbed my little heart out at The Sixth Commandment!
Current Affairs goes to...
Current affairs
Inside Russia: Traitors and Heros – Storyville - BBC
Putin vs The West - BBC Two
Russell Brand: In Plain Sight - Channel 4
The Shamima Begum Story - BBC Two – WINNE
News coverage
Channel 4 News: Inside Gaza, Israel and Hamas at War (Channel 4) – WINNER
Sky News: Inside Myanmar, The Hidden War (Sky News)
Sky News: Israel/Hamas War (Sky News)
Not one but two winners!
Factual series
Dublin Narcos, Sky Documentaries
Evacuation, Channel 4
Lockerbie, Sky Documentaries - WINNER
Female performance in a comedy programme
Bridget Christie, The Change
Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops - WINNER
Máiréad Tyers, Extraordinary
Roisin Gallagher, The Lovers
Supporting actress goes to...
ELIZABETH DEBICKI, The Crown - Netflix
HARRIEST WALTER, Succession - Sky Atlantic
JASMINE JOBSON, Top Boy - Netflix - WINNER
LESLEY MANVILLE, The Crown - Netflix
NICO PARKER, The Last of Us - Sky Atlantic
SIOBHAN FINNERAN, Happy Valley - BBC One
Authors Note: This is a bad time to admit I haven't watched Top Boy, isn't it? I seriously need to. Maybe after this awards show...
Best Supporting Actor goes to...
AMIT SHAH - Happy Valley
ÉANNA HARDWICKE - The Sixth Commandment
HARRIS DICKINSON - A Murder at the End of the World
JACK LOWDEN - Slow Horses
MATTHEW MACFADYEN - Succession
SALIM DAW - The Crown
Wow, this was such a competitive category! As much as I absolutely adored Amit in Happy Valley and Jack Lowden's awards are very much on the way for Slow Horses, I have no doubt, I think Mathew definitely deserved this one.We hear for you, Tom Wambsgans!
Sports Coverage goes to…
CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL DAY ONE - ITV Sport / ITV1 - WINNER
MOTD LIVE: FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP - BBC One
WIMBLEDON 2023 MEN’S FINAL - BBC One
(The royals WILL be pleased!)
Specialist Factual Award
CHIMP EMPIRE - KEO Films, Underdog Films / Netflix
THE ENFIELD POLTERGEIST, MetFilm, Concordia Studio / Apple TV+
FORCED OUT Production Team - Dragonfly / Sky Documentaries
WHITE NANNY, BLACK CHILD, TigerLily Productions, BFI / Channel 5 - WINNER
The Short Form award
MOBILITY Jack Carroll, Thomas Gregory, Akaash Meeda, David Simpson, Sam Ward - Tiger Aspect Productions / BBC Three - WINNER
THE SKEWER: THREE TWISTED YEARS Production Team – unusual / BBC iPlayer
STEALING UKRAINE’S CHILDREN: INSIDE RUSSIA’S CAMPS Production Team – VICE UK / VICE News
WHERE IT ENDS Jack Robertson, Fergal Costello, Sam Ward, David Simpson - Tiger Aspect Productions / BBC Three
Snap back to Reality...
The award for Best Reality Show goes to... Squid Game: The Challenge! To be fair, it was seriously gripping!
BANGED UP Production Team - Shine TV / Channel 4 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT UK Danielle Lux , Murray Boland, Rachel Viner, Susy Price, James Kayler, Dermot Caulfield - CPL Productions / E4
MY MUM, YOUR DAD Production Team - Lifted Entertainment / ITV1
SQUID GAME: THE CHALLENGE Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, John Hay, Nicola Brown, Toni Ireland, Stephen Yemoh - Studio Lambert / Netflix - WINNER
And the winner of Male Performance in a Comedy Programme goes to...
ADJANI SALMON Dreaming Whilst Black - Big Deal Films, A24 / BBC Three
DAVID TENNANT Good Omens - BBC Studios, Narrativia, The Blank Corporation / Prime Video
HAMMED ANIMASHAUN Black Ops - BBC Studios, Mondo Deluxe Productions / BBC One
JAMIE DEMETRIOU A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou - Guilty Party Pictures / Netflix
JOSEPH GILGUN Brassic - Calamity Films / Sky Max
MAWAAN RIZWAN Juice - Various Artists Limited / BBC Three - WINNER
Who entertained us the most?
The award for best entertainment goes to Strictly Come Dancing! YAY!
HANNAH WADDINGHAM: HOME FOR CHRISTMAS Hannah Waddingham, Hamish Hamilton, Katy Mullen, Moira Ross, Raj Kapoor, Nick Todisco - Done + Dusted / Apple TV+
LATER… WITH JOOLS HOLLAND Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC Two
MICHAEL MCINTYRE’S BIG SHOW Christian Fletcher, Dan Baldwin, James Pratt, Lisa Kirk, Sarah Mittell, Simon Staffurth - Hungry McBear / BBC One
STRICTLY COME DANCING Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC One - WINNER
(Look how happy Tess and Claudia are 😭 )
The Live Event Coverage Award goes to...
THE CORONATION CONCERT Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC One
EUROVISION SONG CONTEST 2023 Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC One - WINNER
ROYAL BRITISH LEGION FESTIVAL OF REMEMBRANCE Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC One
Okay, who is ready for some WINNERS?
COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW Graham Norton, Graham Stuart, Jon Magnusson, Toby Baker, Catherine Strauss, Pete Snell - So Television / BBC One
LATE NIGHT LYCETT Production Team - Rumpus Media, My Options Were Limited / Channel 4
ROB & ROMESH VS Danielle Lux, Murray Boland, Jack Shillaker, Bill Righton, David Taylor, Graham Proud - CPL Productions / Sky Max - WINNER
WOULD I LIE TO YOU? Peter Holmes, Rachel Ablett, Jake Graham, Zoe Waterman, Liz Clare, Barbara Wiltshire - Zeppotron / BBC One
Can't forget the Memorable Moment Award!
BAFTAs Memorable Moment Award is the *only* one voted by the public, and ambassador Amy Hart joined us to fangirl about them all - which one would you like to see win?
A little reminder of the nominees
Before I get too into far into thinking I'm the latest recruit in the Fashion Police, here is a reminder of the nominations tonight:
READ: BAFTA TV nominations 2024
I'll be announcing all of the winners here and most definitely won't be sharing my opinions on whether they should have won or not (we'll see).
Anyway, here's Lorraine looking spectacular!
Joe Lycett or Henry VIII?
Either way, a fabulous look. Hopefully, he won't be feeling too 'ruff' tomorrow after the celebrations...
Look, I've been in the sun all day.
As a redhead...
Sorry but as a fellow ginger I feel it's only right to give a special mention to Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson's AMAZING look. How gorgeous is she?
She's had a VERY busy couple of years, having starred in One Day, The Couple Next Door, The Outlaws and A Small Light - which one was your favourite?
It's called FASHUN
One of my favourite things about award ceremonies is, of course, the fashion! This red carpet has been especially gorgeous, with so many beautiful looks. Check them out...
READ: BAFTA Beauties! Best dressed from red carpet 2024 - Claudia Winkleman, Hannah Waddingham and more
Which one is your fave look? I am obsessed with Claudia Winkleman's all-white pantsuit game, though how beautiful and happy does Emily Atack look with her baby bump?!
Very early, isn't it?
It's odd to think that somewhere in London everyone is decked in full glamour and about to have the evening of their lives while the kids outside my flat are still driving their parents (and me) crazy!
To be fair, the show doesn't kick off on ITV until 7 pm - here are all the details on how to watch!
Welcome to the BAFTA TV Awards 2024!
Welcome to the BAFTA TV Awards 2024! My name is Emmy, I'm the TV Editor at HELLO! and I'll be your host for the evening (well, I'll be sharing lots of updates with you on here anyway).
From gorgeous red carpet looks to the very deserving (I'm sure) winners of the night, join me as I follow the evening of glitz and glamour, and I'll be sure to keep you posted with all of the winners, speeches, red carpet looks and of course, any juicy bits of gossip.
My Twitter username is @emmyfg so tweet me your thoughts so I can share them on here, and let's do this!