TV BAFTAs 2024 LIVE: Happy Valley wins Most Memorable Moment
TV BAFTAs 2024 LIVE: Happy Valley wins Most Memorable Moment

Join us for all of the BAFTA tea at the TV Awards!

Live:Updated7m ago
Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
Updated: 7 minutes ago
Highlights so far

  • Matthew McFayden wins for Succession
  • Class Act pips Succession and The Bear to the post for Best International Drama
  • Happy Valley wins Most Memorable Moment

P&O Cruises Memorable Moment

Beckham: David teases Victoria about her 'working class' upbringing (Netflix) 

Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa being revealed as the 15th Doctor (BBC One) 

Happy Valley: Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown (BBC One) – WINNER 

The Last of Us: Bill and Frank’s Story (Sky Atlantic) 

The Piano: 13-year old Lucy stuns commuters with jaw-dropping piano performance (Channel 4) 

Succession: Logan Roy’s death (Sky Atlantic)

Note: Every single one of these moments were just SO good and any of them could have had it in the bag. We have to say though, Happy Valley will always have a very special place in our hearts, so we're THRILLED for our Catherine and Tommy Lee Royce!

Clare Cartwright & Catherine Cawood © Matt Squire
Catherine Cawood
BAFTA kicks off on BBC

At last! I was getting my news by carrier pigeon but now the BAFTA TV Awards are finally on our telly! How good are Rob and Romesh as presenters? I really enjoyed their advice to the winners ("Producers, if you must come up to the stage please do, but stand in the back and let the famous people speak"). It's giving Ricky Gervais. 

Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan speak onstage during the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall© John Phillips/BAFTA
Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan speak onstage during the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards

Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed talks Orlando Bloom!

Nick Mohammed has spilled the beans to us about working with Orlando Bloom - who was visited by his wife Katy Perry (and their bambino) on the set of their new movie!

Nick talks working with Orlando Bloom - and meeting Katy Perry!

 

Gordon Ramsay... according to Fred

In all of the winner excitement, I forgot to say that we chatted to the lovely Fred Sirieux - who spoke all about Gordon Ramsay becoming a dad again at 57 - enjoy!

Fred on Gordon becoming a dad again at 57

A surprising International win

In a surprising turn of events, the favourites to win in this category - namely, The Bear and Succession - were pipped to the post by Netflix's Class Act. 

The Bear (Disney+) 

Beef (Netflix) 

Class Act (Netflix) – WINNER

The Last of Us (Sky Atlantic) 

Love & Death (ITVX) Succession (Sky Atlantic)

Time for a bit of drama

The winner of the limited drama award goes to...

Best Interests - BBC One 

Demon 79, Black Mirror - Netflix

The Long Shadow - ITV

The Sixth Commandment - BBC One - WINNER

Author's note: Fair enough. I sobbed my little heart out at The Sixth Commandment!

Timothy Spall as ,Peter Farquhar in The Sixth Commandment© Amanda Searle
Timothy Spall as Peter Farquhar in The Sixth Commandment
Current Affairs goes to...

Current affairs

Inside Russia: Traitors and Heros – Storyville - BBC

Putin vs The West - BBC Two

Russell Brand: In Plain Sight - Channel 4

The Shamima Begum Story - BBC Two – WINNE

News coverage

Channel 4 News: Inside Gaza, Israel and Hamas at War (Channel 4) – WINNER

Sky News: Inside Myanmar, The Hidden War (Sky News)

Sky News: Israel/Hamas War (Sky News)

Not one but two winners!

Factual series

Dublin Narcos, Sky Documentaries

Evacuation, Channel 4

Lockerbie, Sky Documentaries - WINNER

Female performance in a comedy programme

Bridget Christie, The Change 

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops - WINNER

Máiréad Tyers, Extraordinary

Roisin Gallagher, The Lovers

Supporting actress goes to...

ELIZABETH DEBICKI, The Crown - Netflix

HARRIEST WALTER, Succession - Sky Atlantic

JASMINE JOBSON, Top Boy - Netflix - WINNER

LESLEY MANVILLE, The Crown - Netflix

NICO PARKER, The Last of Us - Sky Atlantic

SIOBHAN FINNERAN, Happy Valley - BBC One

Authors Note: This is a bad time to admit I haven't watched Top Boy, isn't it? I seriously need to. Maybe after this awards show...

Best Supporting Actor goes to...

AMIT SHAH - Happy Valley 

ÉANNA HARDWICKE - The Sixth Commandment 

HARRIS DICKINSON - A Murder at the End of the World 

JACK LOWDEN - Slow Horses 

MATTHEW MACFADYEN - Succession 

SALIM DAW - The Crown

Wow, this was such a competitive category! As much as I absolutely adored Amit in Happy Valley and Jack Lowden's awards are very much on the way for Slow Horses, I have no doubt, I think Mathew definitely deserved this one.We hear for you, Tom Wambsgans! 

Tom Wambsgans was not pleased with their relationship© Home Box Office
Matthew as Tom Wambsgans
Sports Coverage goes to…

CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL DAY ONE - ITV Sport / ITV1 - WINNER

MOTD LIVE: FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP - BBC One 

WIMBLEDON 2023 MEN’S FINAL - BBC One 

(The royals WILL be pleased!) 

Specialist Factual Award

CHIMP EMPIRE - KEO Films, Underdog Films / Netflix 

THE ENFIELD POLTERGEIST, MetFilm, Concordia Studio / Apple TV+ 

FORCED OUT Production Team - Dragonfly / Sky Documentaries 

WHITE NANNY, BLACK CHILD, TigerLily Productions, BFI / Channel 5 - WINNER

The Short Form award

MOBILITY Jack Carroll, Thomas Gregory, Akaash Meeda, David Simpson, Sam Ward - Tiger Aspect Productions / BBC Three - WINNER

THE SKEWER: THREE TWISTED YEARS Production Team – unusual / BBC iPlayer 

STEALING UKRAINE’S CHILDREN: INSIDE RUSSIA’S CAMPS Production Team – VICE UK / VICE News 

WHERE IT ENDS Jack Robertson, Fergal Costello, Sam Ward, David Simpson - Tiger Aspect Productions / BBC Three 

Snap back to Reality...

The award for Best Reality Show goes to... Squid Game: The Challenge! To be fair, it was seriously gripping!

BANGED UP Production Team - Shine TV / Channel 4   MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT UK Danielle Lux , Murray Boland, Rachel Viner, Susy Price, James Kayler, Dermot Caulfield - CPL Productions / E4 

MY MUM, YOUR DAD Production Team - Lifted Entertainment / ITV1 

SQUID GAME: THE CHALLENGE Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, John Hay, Nicola Brown, Toni Ireland, Stephen Yemoh - Studio Lambert / Netflix - WINNER

And the winner of Male Performance in a Comedy Programme goes to...

ADJANI SALMON Dreaming Whilst Black - Big Deal Films, A24 / BBC Three 

DAVID TENNANT Good Omens - BBC Studios, Narrativia, The Blank Corporation / Prime Video 

HAMMED ANIMASHAUN Black Ops - BBC Studios, Mondo Deluxe Productions / BBC One 

JAMIE DEMETRIOU A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou - Guilty Party Pictures / Netflix 

JOSEPH GILGUN Brassic - Calamity Films / Sky Max 

MAWAAN RIZWAN Juice - Various Artists Limited / BBC Three - WINNER 

Who entertained us the most?

The award for best entertainment goes to Strictly Come Dancing! YAY!  

HANNAH WADDINGHAM: HOME FOR CHRISTMAS Hannah Waddingham, Hamish Hamilton, Katy Mullen, Moira Ross, Raj Kapoor, Nick Todisco - Done + Dusted / Apple TV+ 

LATER… WITH JOOLS HOLLAND Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC Two 

MICHAEL MCINTYRE’S BIG SHOW Christian Fletcher, Dan Baldwin, James Pratt, Lisa Kirk, Sarah Mittell, Simon Staffurth - Hungry McBear / BBC One 

STRICTLY COME DANCING Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC One - WINNER

(Look how happy Tess and Claudia are 😭

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly accept the Entertainment Award for 'Strictly Come Dancing© Stuart Wilson/BAFTA
Tess was joined by Strictly co-host Claudia Winkleman on stage
The Live Event Coverage Award goes to...

THE CORONATION CONCERT Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC One 

EUROVISION SONG CONTEST 2023 Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC One - WINNER

ROYAL BRITISH LEGION FESTIVAL OF REMEMBRANCE Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC One

Okay, who is ready for some WINNERS?

COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME 

THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW Graham Norton, Graham Stuart, Jon Magnusson, Toby Baker, Catherine Strauss, Pete Snell - So Television / BBC One 

LATE NIGHT LYCETT Production Team - Rumpus Media, My Options Were Limited / Channel 4 

ROB & ROMESH VS Danielle Lux, Murray Boland, Jack Shillaker, Bill Righton, David Taylor, Graham Proud - CPL Productions / Sky Max - WINNER

WOULD I LIE TO YOU? Peter Holmes, Rachel Ablett, Jake Graham, Zoe Waterman, Liz Clare, Barbara Wiltshire - Zeppotron / BBC One

Can't forget the Memorable Moment Award!

BAFTAs Memorable Moment Award is the *only* one voted by the public, and ambassador Amy Hart joined us to fangirl about them all - which one would you like to see win? 

A little reminder of the nominees

Before I get too into far into thinking I'm the latest recruit in the Fashion Police, here is a reminder of the nominations tonight: 

READ: BAFTA TV nominations 2024 

I'll be announcing all of the winners here and most definitely won't be sharing my opinions on whether they should have won or not (we'll see). 

Anyway, here's Lorraine looking spectacular! 

Lorraine Kelly attends the Champagne Taittinger reception at the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards
Lorraine Kelly is sumptous in silver

Joe Lycett or Henry VIII?

Either way, a fabulous look. Hopefully, he won't be feeling too 'ruff' tomorrow after the celebrations... 

Look, I've been in the sun all day. 

Joe Lycett attends the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall © Shane Anthony Sinclair/BAFTA
Joe Lycett attends the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards
As a redhead...

Sorry but as a fellow ginger I feel it's only right to give a special mention to Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson's AMAZING look. How gorgeous is she? 

She's had a VERY busy couple of years, having starred in One Day, The Couple Next Door, The Outlaws and A Small Light - which one was your favourite? 

Eleanor Tomlinson attends the BAFTA Television Awards 2024 with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 12, 2024 in London, England. © Getty
Eleanor Tomlinson rocked the balletcore trend in her tulle-trimmed gown
It's called FASHUN

One of my favourite things about award ceremonies is, of course, the fashion! This red carpet has been especially gorgeous, with so many beautiful looks. Check them out... 

READ: BAFTA Beauties! Best dressed from red carpet 2024 - Claudia Winkleman, Hannah Waddingham and more

Which one is your fave look? I am obsessed with Claudia Winkleman's all-white pantsuit game, though how beautiful and happy does Emily Atack look with her baby bump?! 

Emily Atack attends the BAFTA Television Awards 2024 with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 12, 2024 in London, England.
Pregnant Emily Atack looked blooming gorgeous in blue
Very early, isn't it?

It's odd to think that somewhere in London everyone is decked in full glamour and about to have the evening of their lives while the kids outside my flat are still driving their parents (and me) crazy! 

To be fair, the show doesn't kick off on ITV until 7 pm - here are all the details on how to watch! 

Welcome to the BAFTA TV Awards 2024!

Welcome to the BAFTA TV Awards 2024! My name is Emmy, I'm the TV Editor at HELLO! and I'll be your host for the evening (well, I'll be sharing lots of updates with you on here anyway). 

From gorgeous red carpet looks to the very deserving (I'm sure) winners of the night, join me as I follow the evening of glitz and glamour, and I'll be sure to keep you posted with all of the winners, speeches, red carpet looks and of course, any juicy bits of gossip. 

My Twitter username is @emmyfg so tweet me your thoughts so I can share them on here, and let's do this! 

BAFTA Statue
Who is winning a BAFTA this year?!
