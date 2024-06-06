Day 3 of search for missing This Morning star Dr Michael Mosley: latest updates

Concern is growing for This Morning expert and well known podcaster Michael Mosley, who has gone missing while hiking on a Greek island during a holiday with his wife, Dr Claire Bailey. A search and rescue operation is underway on the island of Symi after the TV doctor went for a walk by himself on Wednesday, and failed to return. HELLO! has reached out to Dr Mosley's representatives for an update.

Update: 07/06/24

There is still no sign of Dr Mosley three days after he disappeared from the island of Symi, where he was last seen heading out for a walk that he failed to return from. According to the Daily Mail, the search has been ramped up with twenty-five police officers and firefighters as well as a specialist dog unit and a helicopter search. They are focusing on the Pedi area of the island after a woman claimed to have seen him there.

This map of Symi island shows the beach on which Dr Michael Mosley started his walk on Wednesday

Speaking to the BBC, the Mayor Eleftherios Papakalodoukas said: "It is a very small, controlled area, full of people. So, if something happened to him there, we would have found him by now." A local coffee shop owner added: "It's a quiet place... if you see the map of the area it's a clear path, it's nothing dangerous, many people go every day, every few minutes, that's the reason it's very strange because it's a clear path."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Dr Michael Mosley with his wife Clare

Twenty-five police officers and firefighters have been using drones and a specialist dog unit to scour the island, which is part of the Dodecanese island chain and is about 25 miles north of Rhodes. Local officials described the temperature on the island as 'unbearable' on the day the health medical expert went missing.

Celebrity messages of concern

Many of Dr Moseley's friends and colleagues on shows including This Morning and The One Show have taken to social media to discuss the very worrying situation, with financial journalist Martin Lewis calling it "troubling," adding: "I hope he's okay."

Jeremy Vine added: "I'm praying this lovely man is found and thinking of Clare and the whole Mosley family," while fellow TV doctor Dr Saleyha Ahsan wrote: "I literally feel sick with worry. Don't even know what to say."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Dr Michael was on holiday in Greece when he failed to return from a hike

What we know so far...

A local Facebook group shared a photo of Michael asking for help and assistance, with the post reading: “Have you seen this man? He set off to walk back from St Nick’s at about 13.30 and failed to make it home. His friends are concerned as it is six hours since they last saw him. His name is Dr Mike Mosley and he is a familiar face for many British people.”

The post included several updates, including news that the search and rescue team was coming from Athen with drones and sophisticated equipment. It added: “Thank you for your good wishes. I will let you know when he has been found.”

The post included a photo of the Doctor wearing a blue shirt and shorts with a blue cap. Via the post, locals were quick to share advice, with one writing: “It's hot, he might have fainted on the way - has someone checked the cliffs where they meet the sea?” The author replied: “His wife and friend had a look this evening but it is difficult to see without a boat.” His agent has since confirmed that a search is currently underway for Dr Mosley.

Who is Dr Michael Mosley?

Michael is a columnist for the Daily Mail, but is also a familiar face on television, having appeared in several documentaries about diet including Trust Me, I’m a Doctor and Michael Mosley: Who Made Britain Fat?. He has also previously appeared to lend his expertise on shows including The One Show and This Morning.

His fans shared their concern, with one writing: “Hope he's OK, he is such a good presenter making complicated things easy to understand for the average person.” Another person added: “I do hope he's found,” while another shared their concern, writing: “Oh my gosh I hope nothing serious has happened here.”

Where is Symi?

Symi is part of the Dodecanese islands, the closest airport being Rhodes International Airport Diagoras. It has a mountainous range, is in the Aegean Sea and has around 2,580 inhabitants.

© REDA&CO Symi island is in Greece

It is a popular tourism spot in the summer thanks to its isolated beaches that can often only be reached via boat. It has very colourful architecture, with a beautiful port.