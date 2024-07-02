Happy Valley star Sophie Rundle welcomes second child with Matt Stokoe

Congratulations are in order as Sophie Rundle has welcomed her second child. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the actress – known for her roles in Happy Valley, Peaky Blinders and Gentleman Jack – confirmed the news.

Posting a photo of her newborn son, Sophie wrote: "He's here. I am fully ready and expecting to nosedive off the hormonal cliff edge at any moment but for now, I am riding this heavenly wave of perfect love.

"I only want to stay in this bed, tending to my exhausted happy bones, sniffing his delicious head and grandly announcing that he is wearing an archival look from the 2021 collection every time I put him in one of his brother's old baby grows. (I am perhaps a tad delirious at this point.) Oh wow, the love the love the love.

"Special thanks to the incredible team at @stroudmaternity for bringing him here so safely and happily and for looking after us so expertly, we are so grateful."

© Getty Sophie shares her two sons with partner Matt Stokoe

Among the comments, Sophie received plenty of well wishes and messages of congratulations from her famous friends. Among them, Suranne Jones replied with the Smiling Face with Hearts emoji.

"Over the moon for you darling. Congrats to you all," noted Jamestown and Gentleman Jack star Max Beesley. Meanwhile, Sophie's After the Flood co-star, Faye McKeever, penned: "Oh mate, how beautiful! Congrats to you and Matt, lots of love."

Sophie shares her little bundle of joy with her long-term partner and After the Flood co-star, Matt Stokoe. After reportedly meeting on the set of Jamestown in 2016, the two hit it off and in 2019 announced their engagement. Their first son, who's name has been kept private, was born in 2021.

Ahead of the show's premiere in January, Matt spoke to HELLO! about sharing the screen with his fiancée. "This is the fourth thing we've done together so we've definitely got a shorthand and we're not the kind of couple anyway that just goes around all over each other," he said.

© ITV Matt and Sophie appeared as Pat Holman and PC Joanna Marshall in After the Flood (2024)

"Since 2016, we've on and off worked together so we know each other as colleagues almost as well as we know each other as partners so we have a way of working. It's not a case of being professional or being discreet or anything like that. It's just I go to my trailer, you go to your trailer and then when we get home, we don't talk about lines because otherwise it just engulfs your life."

Matt continued: "We have our work heads and we have our home heads and never the two shall meet and that just seems to be the way that it works for us."