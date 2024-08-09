It Ends with Us: is there a feud between stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni?

It Ends with Us has finally come to cinemas, and audiences have been so excited to see the bestselling Colleen Hoover novel finally adapted for the big screen. However, internet sleuths have started to speculate that there might be some behind-the-scenes drama between the director, Justin Baldoni, and the rest of the cast.

If you have any social media, it might have been difficult to avoid the worldwide press tour for It Ends with Us, which has seen Blake Lively looking simply stunning in some amazing outfits, including Britney Spears' 2003 Versace gown, while being joined on the red carpet by her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and their close family friend, Hugh Jackman.

However, the one person that Blake hasn't been pictured with is her co-star, Justin. Since Justin is the director, star and one of the producers on the show, it seems obvious that the pair would do press together, but instead they have done interviews and photocalls separately, with fans comparing it to the tension between Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde for the press tour of Don't Worry Darling.

It was also noticed that while Justin follows his co-star Blake as well as the book's author, Coleen, on Instagram, neither of them follow him back. The reports that there is bad blood between Justin and the cast only get stranger due to Blake and Justin's mutual friend Liz Plank's attendance at the premiere. Although Liz hosts a podcast, Man Enough with Justin, she only shared photos of Blake from the premiere on her Instagram stories - and made no reference to the Jane the Virgin actor.

In another red carpet interview, actress Jenny Slate, who stars in the film as Allysa, was asked directly about working with Justin - only to avoid speaking about him entirely.

When a reporter for Deadline asked about having Justin as a director and scene partner, she said: "What an intense job to have to do so many things… I really just want to have one job at once, I've often felt that way, I really like writing, so much, it's special to be a writer but I was looking around being like, 'I'm good with just acting! I really love it and just want to do it, I feel like I've only begun."

So what on earth is going on? There is plenty of speculation about how things soured between Justin and the cast. One report claims that they clashed as producers, with Blake wanting a different cut to be released, while another suggests that Blake took creative control of the film, particularly after she revealed that Ryan helped write a scene in the movie.

She explained: "We help each other. He works on everything I do. I work on everything he does. So his wins, his celebrations are mine and mine are his." However, no one has actually shared any details about what might have happened behind the scenes.

Indeed, the rumours that there is a rift could be just that, as Justin has been highly complimentary about Blake in interviews. Speaking to People, he said: "She is a creative force, she’s an executive producer on the film, and she is so brilliant. And I believe that her performance is going to help so many women feel seen and showcase this unique experience in a way that I don’t believe I’ve seen in another film."

