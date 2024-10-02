Antiques Roadshow expert Theo Burrell talks 'heartbreak' after brain tumour regrowth

Antiques Roadshow expert Theo Burrell has said that she plans to "take on" the next step of her journey with "everything [she's got]" after confirming that scans have shown her cancer has had a regrowth.

Theo discovered that she had a glioblastoma — the most aggressive and common type of brain cancer — back in June 2022 after suffering six months of severe migraines.

Speaking about the regrowth in a statement, she said: "It’s with some heartbreak that I can confirm my glioblastoma has started regrowing. Although this was always an inevitability, it has been a difficult couple of weeks for me and my family, as we deal with the news and await a treatment plan.

Theo Burrell released a statement following the difficult news

"I am extremely grateful for having had such a good quality of life over the last two years, and I intend to take on the next step of my journey with everything I’ve got."

The mum-of-one shares a three-year-old son with her partner, and has explained that she has had surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy after doctors told her she would only have three months to live without treatment.

The TV personality has been active in campaigning for more research into brain cancer, including celebrating the news that Brain Tumour Research and the Beatson Cancer Charity will be opening a brain tumour research centre in Scotland. She is also a patron for the charity Brain Tumour Research.

Speaking about her support, chief executive of Brain Tumour Research, Dan Knowles, said: "Theo has become a much-valued and important part of our family and is held in very high regard for her unwavering commitment to drive change in the future for others.

© BBC Theo found fame on Antiques Roadshow

"She is a fantastic patron who has developed a deep bond with countless patients and families who I know will now be offering their support and love at this very difficult time. Our hearts go out to Theo and her family and friends as she takes this next step in her journey."

Expanding on her illness on Instagram back in January, Theo wrote: "Despite various trips to the doctors, my brain tumour was missed, until I had a CT scan at my local A&E (Edinburgh Royal Infirmary). My symptoms included pressurised headaches, sickness, problems with my vision, pulsating tinnitus and pins and needles. These were all as a result of a 5cm tumour in my temporal lobe, on the right-hand side of my brain… The last two years (updated 09.06.24) have been a battle of ups and downs, all with the aim of staying well and, quite simply, to enjoy living my life.

"I still suffer regular headaches and lots of fatigue, and I have learnt that pacing myself, in all ways, is key to feeling good. I go to bed early, I exercise when I can, I listen to lots of music which makes me feel good, and I live day to day as much as I am able. My priorities have changed hugely, and I now focus my time on being a patron for @braintumourrsch as well as being a mum to a three-year-old!"