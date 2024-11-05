Strike season 6: first look at gripping The Ink Black Heart images shows Cormoran in trouble

Strike season six is right around the corner, and the BBC have revealed a first look at the adaptation of The Ink Black Heart, the sixth novel in JK Rowling's hit crime series.

Starring Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger as Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott, the synopsis for the new season reads: "When frantic, desperate Edie Ledwell appears in the office begging to speak to her, private detective Robin Ellacott doesn't know quite what to make of the situation.

WATCH: Robin and Cormoran share a moment in Strike season 5

"The co-creator of a popular cartoon, The Ink Black Heart, Edie is being persecuted by a mysterious online figure who goes by the pseudonym of Anomie. Edie is desperate to uncover Anomie's true identity.

"Robin informs Edie that the agency is too busy to take on her case and thinks nothing more of it until a few weeks later, when she reads the shocking news that Edie has been tasered and then murdered in Highgate Cemetery, the location of The Ink Black Heart.

© Rob Youngson Strike: The Ink Black Heart first look

"Robin and her business partner Cormoran Strike become drawn into the quest to uncover Anomie's true identity. But with a complex web of online aliases, business interests and family conflicts to navigate, Strike and Robin find themselves embroiled in a case that stretches them to their limit."

Tom and Holliday are joined by an impressive cast, including Bodyguard actor David Westhead, Rivals' Christian McKay, Sanditon actress Emma Fielding and Ridley's Tupele Dorgu.

© Rob Youngson Robin Ellacott and Cormoran Strike in The Ink Black Heart

The first look images reveal that the show begins where it left off in season five, with Cormoran taking Robin out for her birthday, while another image shows Cormoran appearing pensieve while walking in the street, and another where he and Robin appear to be having an intense discussion, where Cormoran appears to be holding a cane.

Speaking to The Times, JK Rowling, who is currently writing the eighth novel in the series, revealed when the Strike series will end. She said: "I’ve got six books in my head. I’ve got the one I’m currently writing. There’ll be two more Strikes, and then there are three more books that I want to get to. [She taps her head] I always gesture to the back of my head.

© Rob Youngson Tom Burke stars in the hit BBC show

"I’m sure an MRI scan would prove it’s got nothing to do with the back of my brain, but I always find myself doing this when I’m talking about where it comes from. God knows. But I do have other stories in my head that I really need to get out.”