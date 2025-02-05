Steph McGovern reveals rarely seen young daughter's sweet reaction to Celebrity Bear Hunt stint

TV presenter and author Steph McGovern has shared a sweet story about her rarely-seen daughter's excitement for Celebrity Bear Hunt.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, she spoke about being away from her young daughter: "My little girl was four when I was doing it, and she doesn't quite understand or know what I do, but she understood the concept of a jungle.

"I would constantly, before I went in, talk to her about Costa Rica, what a jungle looks like and the animals. So that's what she's now really excited to see – what the jungle was like."

WATCH: Steph McGovern, Una Healy, Laurence Llewelyn Bown chat to us about Bear Hunt

She added: "It's funny, how they've grown with us, and with the stories we've told them about it. They'll probably watch it and go, 'Oh you were a bit rubbish'!"

The Saturdays singer Una Healy also spoke about her kids' excitement for the show: "They encouraged me to do it! They were like, 'It's so cool, it's Netflix and Bear Grylls'. They got on great while I was gone, and they were just really supportive."

Una also opened up about finding it "tough" being away from the kids, but how their "support and encouragement" really helped, with which Steph agreed.

The stars of Netflix's new reality show gave a glimpse into the excitement that the series will bring. Steph said: "I realised I'm an adrenaline junkie – there's thing where I would be scared and then I would just do it", and that they "all got some form of bruises, bits and bobs", while Una called the show an "amazing experience".

Celebrity Bear Hunt is available to binge-watch now on Netflix.

Steph's family life

Though Steph is mostly private about her family life, she has sometimes opened up about her relationship and her journey with motherhood.

During an interview with Yours magazine, Steph shared: "What I've learned about relationships is you have to put in the effort. It's about listening. For example, if I'm ill, I like to be left alone to get on with it – no fuss. Whereas my partner likes to be taken care of."

© Instagram Steph welcomed her daughter in November 2019

Meanwhile, during a chat with Woman & Home, the former BBC Breakfast star discussed a possible family expansion. On the subject of welcoming additional children, she told the publication: "I don't think more children are on the cards. It's a bit like the Strictly question."

"It feels like a no but I'm not going to say a definite no because you don't know."