Mel B reveals the real reason why she took part in Celebrity Bear Hunt

Celebrity Gogglebox star Mel B has shared the real reason for her participation in Bear Grylls' new Netflix series, Celebrity Bear Hunt.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, she spoke about how her kids encouraged her to take part in the show.

WATCH: Mel B, Leomie Anderson and Danny Capriani talk the highs and lows of Bear Hunt

The former X Factor judge said: "My kids pushed me to do it, hoping that I'd come back later on in the year, not quite that quickly!'"

Though they gave her a push, she had already been up for the challenge. "I love Bear, I've done his show before," she said, "so when he told me snippets about this I thought it sounded really interesting.

"I didn't know how dangerous it was going to be, or how out in the open it was. For me, I gave up a lot of control, but luckily I was with great people."

© Getty Mel's kids encouraged her to participate in Celebrity Bear Hunt

She added: "I told them it was terrifying, and they were like, 'No way!' but when they see it, I think they'll really understand what I went through and hopefully be a bit proud, or go, 'God, mum, you're mad!'"

The former Spice Girl joked that when she first returned, her kids didn't share her excitement: "They were like, 'Oh, you're home now, what's for tea?'"

Co-star Leomie Anderson also shared her reason for taking part in the show, saying: "I have a lot of young female followers and I wanted to prove to them that you can be more than a pretty face."

The BBC presenter also explained that she participated in the show for her father, adding: "My dad passed away a few years ago and I know that he would have loved to see me doing something like this, so I thought 'I'm not going to be scared, I'm just going to give it a go'."

"He's watching and saying, 'Mmm, could have done better Leonie!'", she laughed.

© getty The pop singer is in the series alongside Leomie Anderson, Steph McGovern, Boris Becker and more

Mel also opened up her experience on the show, describing how "terrifying" it was. She said: "You literally don't know what's coming next. It spread like wildfire! You just get on it with it and do it to the best of your ability. I'm even getting anxious talking about it."

Celebrity Bear Hunt is available to stream now on Netflix.