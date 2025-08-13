Love is Blind: who found lasting love after the show – and who divorced?

Netflix's Love is Blind has us hooked from day one with the simple idea that two people could fall in love 'sight unseen' – but how successful has the reality show been in actually making this happen? While we enjoy Love is Blind UK, join us as we look back at the US version and find out which pairings are still together...

Who is still together from Love is Blind season 1?

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton

These guys! Lauren and Cameron appeared to be a match made in heaven after meeting one another in the pods and happily said 'yes' to one another during their televised marriage. Seven years later, and they're still going strong.

© Netflix Lauren & Cameron are still together after five years

And it looks like their lovely family is growing! In May, the couple shared photos of a positive pregnancy test with the caption: "The moment that changed everything.

"After 4 years of prayers, patience, and a whole lot of love… seeing the word PREGNANT on our @Clearblue test made it real!" Later in August, they then revealed that they'd be expecting a baby boy.

Amber Pike and Matt Barnett

Amber and Matt are also still very happily married! The couple, who welcomed a baby girl back in April, marked their first family group trip to the beach with a post on Instagram.

"Baby girls first trip to the beach… and we made memories I wouldn't trade for the world. Baby girl's face the first time her little toes touched the sand and felt the waves… This is what it’s all about," Amber wrote in the caption.

Amber also wished Matt a Happy Father's Day back in June. "Happy Father’s Day to all you other guys out there too that are showing up everyday and showing your babies how to be loved," she wrote.

Who is still together from Love is Blind season 2?

While some couples did last the test of time, remaining hitched long after the cameras had been packed up, they have sadly all announced plans to divorce.

Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones seemed like the perfect couple but confirmed that they were going their separate ways back in August 2022 in a post which read: "After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing.

© Netflix Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely

"While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's okay." The only other couple who remained together after the show, Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, also announced that they planned to divorce.

Who is still together from Love is Blind season 3?

Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux

This sweet pair are happier than ever, and they just celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Vienna. "The summer Vienna turned one. Had the best time celebrating baby V. Such an incredible feeling seeing how loved our girl is," shared Alexa.

Reflecting on how their lives have changed since meeting on the show, Brennon told People: "Everybody always says the same thing ... which is when you least expect something to happen, it will happen. That was the case meeting each other. I had stopped dating, seeing people. She had stopped, and we just met on a show so it was by happenstance. And the same thing with this, which is you don't really expect anything to happen and it happened. So it's always good."

Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton

Despite agreeing to marry one another while continuing to work on their relationship, Colleen and Matt have decided to divorce.

In May, the couple announced the news on Instagram in a post that read: "We wanted to share something personal, and this is not easy to do, but after nearly four years together, we've decided to end our marriage and move forward on our own paths.

"We've been separated for some time now and have being our best to work through everything privately and with care."

"This was an incredibly difficult decision, not one we made lightly. It came with a lot of thought and it's been an emotional process for both of us," it continued.

"We met in the most unique and unexpected way, and we'll always be grateful for the love and memories we've shared. There's not one thing we would change and we continue to have deep respect and care for one another."

© instagram Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton

Who is still together from Love is Blind season 4?

Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown

After instantly clicking on the show, we're so happy that Tiffany and Brett have continued to make their romance (and marriage) work! Speaking at the Netflix Tudum event, Tiffany said: "I love that my love for him has just grown deeper and deeper. I wake up every morning and I’m just so thankful. Like, oh my gosh, I’m still pinching myself that I found him on a TV show."

Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin Appiah

Despite "growing pains" from their marriage after deciding to stay together, Kwame and Chelsea are still very much wed. Chelsea explained: "This is a marriage. We are real people. We have jobs, we have stressors and the speed of this process is intense." We love that the two of them are making it work!

They recently shared a loved up snap confirming that they are still going strong, with Chelsea writing: "Family vibes run deep! What a time we had at Black Fest."

Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi

Despite their very rocky start in the world of romance, Zack and Bliss are still together and even welcomed their baby girl Galileo back in April 2024.

Posting following giving birth, Bliss wrote: "Being a mom was something I always knew I was meant to do, but actually becoming a mom is something I could have never imagined. My heart is on fire with love, my mind is always on. The sleep deprivation is next level and my body physically reacts to every tiny sweet coo. This is the most beautiful and life altering experience.

"I love the smell of her head. I appreciate my mom and all moms even more. Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy, princess Galileo. I love you more than I knew I could love anyone. Thank you for making me a mom @zackgoytowski - best gift ever."

Who is still together from Love is Blind season 5?

Lydia Gonzalez & James "Milton" Johnson IV

While Lydia and Milton were loving life as a married couple, Lydia announced that she was divorcing James after three years of marriage on the official Love Is Blind podcast in June 2025.

“I just started feeling like I was losing my spark,” Lydia told host Amber Desiree . “It was just things like that kept, like, making me feel small.”

"I think it was a matter of emotional availability and maturity, support and communication. Maybe the internet was right. Maybe he wasn’t ready for marriage. I think he wanted to be ready for marriage, but I don’t really think that he was ready to be a husband.”

That marks the last couple to have divorced from Love Is Blind season five.