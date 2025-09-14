James Martin 'very happy' with new girlfriend Louise Davies as he prepares for big change

James Martin is reportedly really happy with his new girlfriend, Louise Davies. The 44-year-old chef, who has largely kept his relationship and personal life under wraps, has been with Louise for over five years. Previously he was linked to James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli for four years until 2005 when the pair went their separate ways. However, while the chef's love life is kept quite private, it's been revealed that he's happy with Louise, who is a PA. As well as this, it's reported that James is ready to take quite a serious step.

A source told The Sun: "James desperately wants to keep his private life out of the spotlight and under wraps following his romance with Barbara. It's easy to do with Louise as she likes things low-key as well, unlike Barbara who loved making a fuss over him. Louise goes absolutely everywhere with him – they just don't make a big song and dance about it."

The source continued and said that the TV chef might be ready to give up his long-held single status after enjoying his time with Kim. "James seems really happy with Louise and the fact he's talking about it again may mean he's ready to get rid of his bachelor title once and for all," they said.

James' departure from Saturday Morning

The cancellation comes just weeks after he announced he would be stepping away from his ITV show, Saturday Morning, which he's hosted since 2017. He thanked his guests and crew before signing off with a message that fans called emotional and heartfelt. James said: "That's all we have got time for today, a massive thank you to all of my guests." He continued: "To my food team, you can sleep better now. Daniel and Sally, and of course, Harry Redknapp and Carly Paoli."

© Getty Images James was previously linked to Bond producer Barbara Broccoli

The celebrity chef has also recently opened up about his private battle with skin cancer. James was first diagnosed in 2018 and has since undergone multiple surgeries as the cancer returned on several occasions. Speaking about his experience, James admitted that the period around his diagnosis was one of the darkest times of his life. He shared: "It was one of the most fraught and difficult periods of my life."