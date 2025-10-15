I had early access to The Crown star's 'tragic' new heist drama – and it kept my heart racing

Heist dramas are a high-stakes, high-octane affair, getting your heart racing and keeping you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. The Mastermind, starring The Crown actor Josh O'Connor, takes everything you think you know about a heist film and turns it on its head – and it's one of the most brilliant films of the year. Having written about TV and film for the last five years, and having been a fan of Josh O'Connor since his heart-rending turn in 2017's God's Own Country, I couldn't have been more excited to see this one. Fortunately, I was lucky enough to catch a preview of Kelly Reichardt's take on the genre at BFI's London Film Festival, and it's one of the most unique, hilarious and heartbreaking films that you'll see this autumn. Scroll down to find out why you need to see it when it comes out next Friday…

The incredible storyline

Though it's disguised as a heist drama, The Mastermind is so much more: it follows an art school dropout (Josh O'Connor) in the 1970s whose life begins to fall apart after his very first attempt to pull off a heist in his local museum fails, horrifically. As he finds himself trying to run away from his mistakes, his marriage, friendships and self-worth start to crumble before his eyes.

Tonally, it's a unique journey: the setup and heist are ridiculously entertaining, in equal parts comedy and thrill, but once the drama takes off, it transforms into a quiet but gripping character study, with a lot of heart and a side of humour, brought to new heights with a gorgeously bouncy jazz score by Rob Mazurek. Set against the backdrop of people protesting the Vietnam War, there's an undercurrent of rage – both at personal failures and authoritarian control – that brings a current relevancy and resonance to the story.

A career-best performance from Josh O'Connor

Alongside a brilliant supporting cast, featuring the likes of Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza, One Battle After Another) and John Magaro (Orange Is The New Black, The Big Short), Josh O'Connor is more mesmerising than ever before. He's an incredibly versatile actor, giving his all in everything from The Crown and period fantasy romance La chimera, to more adventurous roles such as the sensual tennis blockbuster Challengers.

Playing a family man suffering from a crippling sense of inertia, the Wake Up Dead Man star captures a spectrum of emotions beautifully. Childish confidence, deep-buried sadness – it's hilarious and, at times, tragic, really allowing him to show off both his dramatic and comedic chops.

The cinephiles are loving it

As always, the lucky film buffs who got to catch the film early like myself took to the social media platform dedicated to film, Letterboxd, to share their takes on the tale. One fan called it "delightful and charming" with "another beguiling Josh O'Connor performance", adding that it was "a tiny bit slow for me sometimes, but so so so well made and detailed and beautiful. And FUNNY!"

Another commented: "Beautifully understated and slyly funny, a great depiction of how something like this might actually go." A third added: "O'Connor is great here, but man, the kinetci score and rich vintage patina elevate a script that's working from the outside in.

The Mastermind is in cinemas on Friday 24 October, and is set to arrive on MUBI later this year.