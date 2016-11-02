﻿
Meet the men still in the running to win 'Bachelorette Canada' Jasmine Lorimer's heart

Meet the men still in the running to win 'Bachelorette Canada' Jasmine Lorimer's heart
Meet the men still in the running to win 'Bachelorette Canada' Jasmine Lorimer's heart

Meet the men still in the running to win 'Bachelorette Canada' Jasmine Lorimer's heart
Kevin W.

Nickname: James Marsden Age: 32 Birthdate: February 1, 1984 Occupation: Ex-Navy/Firefighter Hometown: Waterloo, ON Height: 6'1"
Photo: © W Network
Meet the men still in the running to win 'Bachelorette Canada' Jasmine Lorimer's heart
Mikhel

Mikhel

Nickname: Mik Age: 28 Birthdate: February 6, 1988 Occupation: Aviation Engineer Hometown: Ottawa, ON Height: 6'1"
Photo: © W Network
Meet the men still in the running to win 'Bachelorette Canada' Jasmine Lorimer's heart
3/20

Michael

Sent home week eight
Name: Michael Nickname: Mike or Og's Age: 29 Birthdate: October 21, 1986 Occupation: Firefighter Paramedic Hometown: Winnipeg, MB Height: 6'2"
Photo: © W Network
Meet the men still in the running to win 'Bachelorette Canada' Jasmine Lorimer's heart
4/20

Kevin P.

Sent home week seven
Age: 35 Birthdate: January 28, 1981 Occupation: Deckhand Hometown: Vancouver, B.C. Height: 6'
Photo: © W Network
Meet the men still in the running to win 'Bachelorette Canada' Jasmine Lorimer's heart
Benoît

Benoît

Sent home week seven
Age: 29 Birthdate: December 10, 1986 Occupation: Maître D' (Restaurant Manager) Hometown: Montréal, QC Height: 5'11
Photo: © W Network
Meet the men still in the running to win 'Bachelorette Canada' Jasmine Lorimer's heart
Thomas

Thomas

Sent home week six
Nickname: While I was in India, my new friends nicknamed me Hercules. I think it was because of my inner strength to push through barriers and to always seek new adventures. Age: 30 Birthdate: January 8, 1986 Occupation: International model Hometown: Regina, SK Height: 6'2"
Photo: © W Network
Meet the men still in the running to win 'Bachelorette Canada' Jasmine Lorimer's heart
Drew

Drew

Sent home week six
Nickname: DC Age: 32 Birthdate: September 2, 1983 Occupation: VP, Medical Sales Hometown: Toronto, ON Height: 6'1"
Photo: © W Network
Meet the men still in the running to win 'Bachelorette Canada' Jasmine Lorimer's heart
Chris

Chris

Sent home week five
Nickname: Futermind/Tarzan Age: 30 Birthdate: November 10, 1985 Occupation: Inventor Hometown: Calgary, AB Height: 6'
Photo: © W Network
Meet the men still in the running to win 'Bachelorette Canada' Jasmine Lorimer's heart
Kyle

Kyle

Sent home week four
Name: Kyle Age: 36 Birthdate: August 7, 1979 Occupation: Multimedia Producer Hometown: Hamilton, ON Height: 6'8"
Photo: © W Network
Meet the men still in the running to win 'Bachelorette Canada' Jasmine Lorimer's heart
Andrew

Andrew

Sent home week four
Nickname: A Ro, or Drew Age: 29 Birthdate: July 30, 1986 Occupation: Management Consultant Hometown: Toronto, ON Height: 5'10"
Photo: © W Network
Meet the men still in the running to win 'Bachelorette Canada' Jasmine Lorimer's heart
David

David

Sent home week four
Nickname: Pinner Age: 26 Birthdate: May 12th, 1989 Occupation: I'm a musician, but I also work for the YMCA organizing after school programs. Hometown: Windsor, ON Height: 6ft
Photo: © W Network
Meet the men still in the running to win 'Bachelorette Canada' Jasmine Lorimer's heart
Scott

Scott

Sent home week three Age: 27 Birthdate: August 18, 1988 Occupation: Carpenter Hometown: Winnipeg, MB Height: 6'2"
Photo: © W Network
Meet the men still in the running to win 'Bachelorette Canada' Jasmine Lorimer's heart
13/20

John-Phillip

Sent home week three Nickname: JP Age: 27 Birthdate: March 9, 1989 Occupation: Butler in the Buff Hometown: Whistler, BC Height: 6'2"
Photo: © W Network
Meet the men still in the running to win 'Bachelorette Canada' Jasmine Lorimer's heart
Seth

Seth

Sent home week two
Age: 25 Birthdate: August 9, 1990 Occupation: Bartender Hometown: Edmonton, AB Height: 6'3"
Photo: © W Network
Meet the men still in the running to win 'Bachelorette Canada' Jasmine Lorimer's heart
Olawale

Olawale

Sent home week two
Nickname: Wale. My close-knit high school friends growing up also called me "T-Jizzy". Age: 28 Birthdate: May 12, 1987 Occupation: Occupational Therapist Hometown: Winnipeg, MB Height: 5'7''
Photo: © W Network
Meet the men still in the running to win 'Bachelorette Canada' Jasmine Lorimer's heart
Ross

Ross

Sent home week one
Nickname: Gus Age: 31 Birthdate: November 3, 1984 Occupation: Welder Hometown: Halifax, NS Height: 5'10"
Photo: © W Network
Meet the men still in the running to win 'Bachelorette Canada' Jasmine Lorimer's heart
Dana

Dana

Sent home week one
Age: 30 Birthdate: October 3, 1985 Occupation: Disaster Search and Rescue Hometown: Gatineau, QC Height: 5'10
Photo: © W Network
Meet the men still in the running to win 'Bachelorette Canada' Jasmine Lorimer's heart
Taylor

Taylor

Sent home week one
Name: Taylor Nickname: T, T-Bone, T-Shaw Age: 31 Birthdate: October 4, 1984 Occupation: Oilfield Equipment Operator Hometown: Collingwood, ON Height: 6'3"
Photo: © W Network
Meet the men still in the running to win 'Bachelorette Canada' Jasmine Lorimer's heart
Tony

Tony

Sent home week one
Nickname: I go by Tony! Age: 27 Birthdate: March 30, 1989 Occupation: Cowboy. Hometown: Calgary, AB Height: 6'
Photo: © W Network
Meet the men still in the running to win 'Bachelorette Canada' Jasmine Lorimer's heart
Eddie

Eddie

Sent home week one
Nickname: Fast Eddie Age: 32 Birthdate: December 8,1983 Occupation: Oilfield Logistics Coordinator Hometown: Saint John, NB Height: 5'10"
Photo: © W Network
