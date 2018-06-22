Film

Strictly Come Dancing 2018: rumoured contestants including former footballer Alex Scott

...
alex-scott
Photo: © Getty Images

alex-scott

Alex Scott

The ex-England and Arsenal Ladies footballer is expected to show off her footwork on the famous BBC dancefloor come autumn. Alex – who has wowed football fans with brilliant commentary during this summer's World Cup – would follow a long line of sports stars to successfully compete in the ballroom competition, including the likes of Greg Rutherford and Victoria Pendleton.

The Mirror reports that the retired Women's Premier League champion has already agreed to sign up to the show, and that producers believe she ticks all the boxes to make a great contestant. In fact, Alex, 33, even competed in this year's Sport Relief version of the dance show, partnered with professional favourite Pacha Kovalev – and won the glitter ball!

samantha womack
Photo: © Getty Images

samantha womack

Samantha Womack

Former EastEnders actress Samantha Womack has dropped a major hint that she is set to star in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, when it returns to the BBC this autumn. Speaking to The Mirror, the TV star - who played Ronnie Mitchell - teased: "I'm going to have the summer off and then I'm going back on the telly in September for something that hasn't been announced yet. Then I do a play at the ­beginning of next year." When asked about her love for dance, she added: "I hate auditions, I hate people judging me. I'm much better in a safer environment. I would really have to manage my anxiety on a job like that. I've done lots of musicals but I'm not a dancer, so I would be nervous about that. What appeals to me is the fitness and I love dancing in general."

Meanwhile, with only months to go before the 16th series is launched, we suspect that the BBC is already hard at work putting together the star-studded competitors who will be taking to the dance floor for the 2018 series, and from Olympic athletes to celebrity chefs to popular chat show hosts, we think it would be amazing if any single one of these rumoured contestants should appear on the show!

The new round of celebrities will be joined by the host of professional dancers, with some new faces replacing dancers Chloe Hewitt and Brendan Cole, and will have to face the panel of judges including Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli and Darcey Bussell. Finally, Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will of course be presenting together once more! Click through our gallery to see the celebs who could be in for a chance at winning that Glitter Ball trophy...

Anneka Rice in red dress
Photo: © Getty Images

Anneka Rice in red dress

Anneka Rice

The Radio 2 presenter has reportedly already signed up for the dancing show. The star is best known for Treasure Hunt, and recently managed to keep her cool on Celebrity Hunted. Speaking about Anneka's involvement, a source told The Sun: "Bookers are very keen to get Anneka and know she would be a huge signing. After Debbie McGee’s popularity last year there is a sense the more mature lady does well and resonates with older viewers.”

Catherine Tyldesley in yellow gown
Photo: © Getty Images

Catherine Tyldesley in yellow gown

Catherine Tyldesley

Since it won't be long before Catherine leaves Coronation Street, she will be able to take on the Strictly challenge, much like her former co-star Georgia May Foote. Speaking about leaving the show, she said: "It feels like I’ve got fire in my belly and I'm ready to see what the world has to offer." Hopefully it's offering the dance show!

Cheryl dancing
Photo: © Getty Images

Cheryl dancing

Cheryl

Cheryl has gotten back to work with her music after being on maternity leave for a year, so we think it's time she gets back on our screens as well! Shirley Ballas has previously said she'd love to have the former Girls Aloud band member on the show, saying it would be "amazing". The star has some dancing experience though, so it could be a controversial decision!

Coleen Rooney posing by River Thames
Photo: © Getty Images

Coleen Rooney posing by River Thames

Coleen Rooney

According to reports, Coleen was supposed to star in the 2017 series before falling pregnant with her fourth child, Cass, and so was forced to pull out, so could she be ready for the upcoming series? A source told The Mirror: "Producers know that they will need to pull out all the stops to land Coleen. But they have been told she is interested." 

Davina McCall laughing
Photo: © Getty Images

Davina McCall laughing

Davina McCall

Davina has previously revealed that she would like to take part in Strictly, but joked to The Sun that the producers "kept asking for quite a long time, but [she thinks] they have given up asking now". The star previously told New Magazine that she also wouldn't do it because her husband Matthew Robertson "would not like [her] being with all those sexy men in their tight trousers". However, Davina and Matthew split earlier this year, so the TV presenter could well decide that this is her year! 

Jessica Ennis Hill with Olympic medal
Photo: © Getty Images

Jessica Ennis Hill with Olympic medal

Jessica Ennis-Hill

We know that it would be competitive with this Olympic champion in the show! Jessica previously said that she was "not sure" about being involved on the show back in 2016, but now that some time's passed we think it might be time for her to get out there again, especially since she has admitted to loving the show. 

Les Dennis sat down smiling
Photo: © Getty Images

Les Dennis sat down smiling

Les Dennis

Les has previously said he would have liked to do Strictly, but was unable to during his time on CorrieHe said: "When I was doing Coronation Street I was approached but we weren't allowed to do it, we had a policy. I wouldn't mind doing it, I always like a challenge." Now he is no longer in the soap we're ready to see him on the dance floor! 

Lizzy Yarnold celebrating win
Photo: © Getty Images

Lizzy Yarnold celebrating win

Lizzy Yarnold

As a champion athlete and Winter Olympian, Lizzy would be swapping the Skeleton World Cup for the Glitter Ball trophy should she take on Strictly! Speaking about her involvement in the show, a source told the Daily Mail: "She has always admired the show but has never had a chance to consider it because of training." 

Lorraine Kelly at red carpet
Photo: © Getty Images

Lorraine Kelly at red carpet

Lorraine Kelly

We would love to see Lorraine bust some moves on the dance floor, but the chat show host might need talking into it! Speaking to The Scotsman about the show, she joked: "I know that I would be absolutely dreadful – and not in an amusing or entertaining way. I just would be very, very bad at trying to dance." She added: "Anton du Beke once told me that he reckoned he could teach anyone to dance, but when he tried to do the waltz with me, he declared that it was like dancing with a tree. He was quite right – I’m not really a natural mover." 

Maya Jama in furry coat and jeans
Photo: © Getty Images

Maya Jama in furry coat and jeans

Maya Jama

The TV presenter could well be appearing on the show, with an insider telling The Sun that she is "already a big fan of the series". Her appearance on the show could also mean we will be seeing plenty of her boyfriend, Stormzy, cheering her on from the live audience! 

Michelle Keegan in black silk gown
Photo: © Getty Images

Michelle Keegan in black silk gown

Michelle Keegan

Producers are keen to have the Our Girl actress on the show, with a source telling the Express: "Everyone knows that having Michelle Keegan out on the Strictly dance floor would be ratings gold. Everyone behind the scenes thinks she would set the dance floor alight. It's now a matter of convincing her to sign up." 

Nadiya Hussain at event
Photo: © Getty Images

Nadiya Hussain at event

Nadiya Hussain

Nadiya is a huge Strictly fan, and according to The Sun, producers would love to get the Great British Bake Off winner onto the show. However, the 33-year-old might need a little more convincing! She told Heart: "I love Strictly but a rule I've set for myself is never do anything that you love because it can kill the magic." 

Piers Morgan smiling at camera
Photo: © Getty Images

Piers Morgan smiling at camera

Piers Morgan

The Good Morning Britain presenter hinted that he could well be up for the challenge after Lord Alan Sugar offered to donate money to charity should Piers take part, with a bonus if he gets further than week five in the competition. Chatting on the breakfast show, he also hinted that he was a good dancer, saying: "I'll tell you who knows how good I am – Bruno [Tonioli]. At my birthday party, Bruno ended up on the dance floor with me at 2am. He was stripped to the waist wearing a sailor's hat. I was next to him doing the full shuffle. I can tell you, it was hot on that dance floor!"

Shayne Ward at red carpet
Photo: © Getty Images

Shayne Ward at red carpet

Shayne Ward

Although soap stars aren't allowed to star on the show due to scheduling conflicts, Shayne left his role as Aiden Connor in Coronation Street earlier this year in a touching storyline. As such, the X Factor winner could return to reality TV once more, but this time with his dancing shoes on! 

