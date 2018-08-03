Samantha Womack
Former EastEnders actress Samantha Womack has dropped a major hint that she is set to star in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, when it returns to the BBC this autumn. Speaking to The Mirror, the TV star - who played Ronnie Mitchell - teased: "I'm going to have the summer off and then I'm going back on the telly in September for something that hasn't been announced yet. Then I do a play at the beginning of next year." When asked about her love for dance, she added: "I hate auditions, I hate people judging me. I'm much better in a safer environment. I would really have to manage my anxiety on a job like that. I've done lots of musicals but I'm not a dancer, so I would be nervous about that. What appeals to me is the fitness and I love dancing in general."
Meanwhile, with only months to go before the 16th series is launched, we suspect that the BBC is already hard at work putting together the star-studded competitors who will be taking to the dance floor for the 2018 series, and from Olympic athletes to celebrity chefs to popular chat show hosts, we think it would be amazing if any single one of these rumoured contestants should appear on the show!
The new round of celebrities will be joined by the host of professional dancers, with some new faces replacing dancers Chloe Hewitt and Brendan Cole, and will have to face the panel of judges including Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli and Darcey Bussell. Finally, Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will of course be presenting together once more! Click through our gallery to see the celebs who could be in for a chance at winning that Glitter Ball trophy...