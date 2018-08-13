Film

Strictly Come Dancing – the confirmed celebrity contestants for 2018

vick-hope
Photo: © Getty Images

Vick Hope

Capital FM presenter Vick Hope was confirmed as the fifth Strictly contestant on her very own radio show. The star was one of the most-recent rumoured contestants, with Laura Whitmore admitting on Good Morning Britain earlier in August that Vick was the celebrity that she wanted to see compete on the show. 

Vick told listeners: "I can tell you that every Saturday night I'm going to get to be close to Faye from Steps! I'm doing Strictly! It's really surreal… this is a huge show, it's crazy… what an opportunity. I'm a fan of the show and I'm just really honoured to be a part of it."

She also admitted that she used to do contemporary dancing, but has never tried Latin and ballroom styles. When asked if she was "worried" about the Strictly curse, she insisted it was a firm no – and that the dance she is most looking forward to is the salsa. We can't wait either!

graeme-swann
Photo: © Getty Images

Graeme Swann

Former cricketer Graeme was the show's sixth celebrity dancer to be revealed on BBC Radio 2. The sports star said in his official statement: "It's true - I've signed up for Strictly! I'm hoping to follow in the footsteps of the cricketers who've come before me who've either won the whole thing or had an absolute ball on the show. Keeping it under wraps from my kids has been nearly impossible; they are huge fans of the show and I can't wait to see their faces when I tell them. I don't have any background in dancing but can do the floss so let's hope this comes in useful!"

strictly come dancing danny john jules
Photo: © Getty Images

Danny John Jules

The third celebrity contestant to take part in the 2018 Strictly Come Dancing series was announced on The One Show. Shortly after Faye Tozer was unveiled as the second famous face to participate, Red Dwarf star Danny John Jules, 57, announced that he too would be putting on his dance shoes.

Danny said: "Having spent the last few months on two wheels motorcycling around South America in pink leathers, I'm absolutely delighted to be getting back on two feet and into something more comfortable like glittery spandex."

joe-sugg
Photo: © Getty Images

Joe Sugg

The fourth Strictly contestant was announced as YouTuber Joe Sugg! The news was revealed on BBC Radio 1 with presenters Scott Mills and Chris Stark interviewing the latest ballroom hopeful. Joe, 26, is the younger brother of YouTube sensation Zoella, and boasts millions of subscribers on his own video channel. He has also written a series of books, and has a massive 5.7 million Instagram followers!

"It's the most nervous but the most excited I've been in a long, long time," he said, later joking: "I'm a big fan of a Cuban heel as well, as I'm not the tallest!" Joe is the first YouTuber to appear on the dance show.

faye-tozer-bbc
Photo: © Getty Images

Faye Tozer

It had long been rumoured that Faye Tozer from Steps would be joining the 2018 Strictly Come Dancing line-up, and the singer confirmed her place as the second contestant in the popular BBC One dance show on The One Show. Despite her experience dancing to hit songs such as Tragedy, Faye revealed she wasn't completely confident she would find it easy as ballroom dancing was completely different.

On taking part, Faye added: "Being on Strictly is literally a dream come true! It's everything my nine-year-old self ever wanted from showbiz and I’m going to relish every moment!"

katie piper silver dress on red carpet
Photo: © Getty Images

Katie Piper

Katie was the first star to be unveiled during an appearance on BBC Breakfast in mid-August. Speaking of her decision to join the show, Katie said: "The only person I told was my husband – and he thought I was joking!"

The author and philanthropist, who also revealed that her dream professional partner would be Giovanni Pernice, added: "I feel so privileged and excited to be part of my favourite show on TV. I already know how much of an amazing experience it will be for me and I can't wait to show my girls some of my new dance moves. I'm nervous to put on my dancing shoes but can't wait to learn a new skill and have the Strictly tan and makeover!"

Katie, who has two daughters including newborn baby Penelope, is a best-selling international author, inspirational speaker, TV presenter and charity campaigner. Katie made the decision to share her story in a remarkable film for the Cutting Edge strand on Channel 4 called Katie: My Beautiful Face, which was watched by over 3.5million viewers and nominated for Best Single Documentary at the BAFTA Television Awards in 2010.

