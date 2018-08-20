Film

Strictly Come Dancing – Kate Silverton, Katie Piper and more confirmed celebrity contestants

...
Strictly Come Dancing – Kate Silverton, Katie Piper and more confirmed celebrity contestants
You're reading

Strictly Come Dancing – Kate Silverton, Katie Piper and more confirmed celebrity contestants

1/13
Next

Celebrity Daily Edit: Lee Ryan joins Strictly - video
lauren-steadman-strictly

Lauren Steadman

Lauren Steadman, 25, was announced as the thirteenth celebrity contestant to join Strictly Come Dancing. The Paralympian revealed the news on The One Show, and said in a statement: "I still don’t think it has properly sunk in that I’m actually going to be part of this year’s Strictly! I have loved the show since I was young, and it’s a huge thing to tick off my bucket list. I’m more nervous about being on stage, performing live and in front of the judges than I am about the Elite Paratriathlon Grand Final next month! But I’m up for the challenge and excited to swap my triathlon kit for dancing shoes and sequins."

lee-ryan-suit

Lee Ryan

Boybander Lee Ryan is putting on his dancing shoes! He was confirmed as the twelfth contestant to star on Strictly Come Dancing during an appearance on Loose Women on Monday, where he wore a glitter ball mask to hide his face until the moment of truth.

In a statement, the Blue band member said: "I'm so excited to be joining this year's Strictly line-up. It is a real honour for me and I can't wait to get out on the dance floor." Speaking about joining the show, he said: "I was nervous, even to say yes. I used to run out of my dance lessons, I used to hide in the singing lessons. That’s why I can sing and not dance. Have you ever seen a Blue concert? We lean… that’s all we do. Maybe a shoulder now and again. I am [nervous]. No [I haven’t been practising]. I was trying... They approached me and I was like… because Simon did it, Simon Webbe… he did absolutely amazing, where else do I go?" 

seann-welsh

Seann Welsh

Comedian Seann Walsh is joining this year's line-up, it was revealed on The One Show on Friday evening. Seann, who is known for starring alongside Holly Willoughby in Celebrity Juice and Play to the Whistle, is the eleventh confirmed contestant and was announced shortly after Kate Silverton, who also appeared on the BBC evening show.

"I think I'm as shocked as everyone else. Why am I doing it? I just thought it would be nice to do something where hopefully I'd come out with a skill, and be able to dance. But looking at your faces...." he laughed. "My dancing exprience is jumping up and down until two in the morning."

kate-silverton-baftas

Kate Silverton

BBC news reporter Kate Silverton was announced as the tenth contestant on Striclty during a special appearance on the One Show. The TV star and co-host of HELLO!'s Star Mum Awards - has been signed up to take part in the hit dance show. And while we're thrilled, we’re not quite as excited as her daughter, Clemency, who is already planning how to get her hands on her mum’s Strictly glitter and sparkle!

"I am looking forward to sharing the experience with my daughter who is already in awe of so much sparkle and glitter," an excited Kate told HELLO! exclusively. "I am excited about everything to be honest," she admitted, "Life is nothing if not an adventure and I love an adventure!

ashley-roberts

Ashley Roberts

Ashely Roberts was been announced as the ninth contestant on Strictly Come Dancing. The news came on Friday morning during Chris Evans’ breakfast show on BBC Radio 2. "They reached out kind of last minute to be honest," the former Pussycat Doll revealed on the radio. "When I got the call I was super excited. I miss performing and I'm excited to learn a new style of dance and every day I'm getting more and more butterflies in the belly."

While some fans have complained about having a professional dancer on the series, Strictly pro Kevin Clifton stood up for her signing. 

Kevin took to Twitter to say: "There's always some with dance experience. She will be learning ballroom for the first time. I suck at tap for example. Also @bbcstrictly leaves it to the voter. You vote for your favourite, doesn't have to be the best dancer by the judges." 

stacey-dooley

Stacey Dooley

Stacey Dooley was been revealed as the eighth contestant to compete on Strictly Come Dancing! The journalist is best known for her series, Stacey Dooley Investigates, but it seems she's itching to get involved with something a little more frivolous: "It's happening! I'm taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year and my mother is going to explode. 2018 has already been such an incredible year for me, I've done some amazing things and I'm excited to add becoming a dancing GENIUS to the list! Typically, work for me is very serious and can be quite hard core so I'm going to soak up the escapism and bathe in the sequins. See you on the dancefloor!"

ranj
Photo: © Getty Images

Dr Ranj Singh

Is there a doctor in the house? Dr Ranj Singh was announced as the seventh celebrity to join Strictly, with the news being unveiled on This Morning. The doctor, who is known for his segment on daytime programme This Morning, said: "I'm so overwhelmed and excited to be part of this wonderful show. It's an absolute dream come true for me! I've been a massive fan for so long, and I can't quite believe this is happening, but I'm going to give it my best shot. Anyone that knows me knows that I love a bit of sparkle so bring on the glitter! I can't wait!"

Chatting to Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes about joining, he revealed that he was feeling sore as he had been working hard at the gym in preparation for Strictly, and apologised for fibbing about his involvement ahead of the big announcement.

vick-hope
Photo: © Getty Images

Vick Hope

Capital FM presenter Vick Hope was confirmed as the fifth Strictly contestant on her very own radio show. The star was one of the most-recent rumoured contestants, with Laura Whitmore admitting on Good Morning Britain earlier in August that Vick was the celebrity that she wanted to see compete on the show. 

Vick told listeners: "I can tell you that every Saturday night I'm going to get to be close to Faye from Steps! I'm doing Strictly! It's really surreal… this is a huge show, it's crazy… what an opportunity. I'm a fan of the show and I'm just really honoured to be a part of it."

She also admitted that she used to do contemporary dancing, but has never tried Latin and ballroom styles. When asked if she was "worried" about the Strictly curse, she insisted it was a firm no – and that the dance she is most looking forward to is the salsa. We can't wait either!

graeme-swann
Photo: © Getty Images

Graeme Swann

Former cricketer Graeme was the show's sixth celebrity dancer to be revealed on BBC Radio 2. The sports star said in his official statement: "It's true - I've signed up for Strictly! I'm hoping to follow in the footsteps of the cricketers who've come before me who've either won the whole thing or had an absolute ball on the show. Keeping it under wraps from my kids has been nearly impossible; they are huge fans of the show and I can't wait to see their faces when I tell them. I don't have any background in dancing but can do the floss so let's hope this comes in useful!"

strictly come dancing danny john jules
Photo: © Getty Images

Danny John Jules

The third celebrity contestant to take part in the 2018 Strictly Come Dancing series was announced on The One Show. Shortly after Faye Tozer was unveiled as the second famous face to participate, Red Dwarf star Danny John Jules, 57, announced that he too would be putting on his dance shoes.

Danny said: "Having spent the last few months on two wheels motorcycling around South America in pink leathers, I'm absolutely delighted to be getting back on two feet and into something more comfortable like glittery spandex."

joe-sugg
Photo: © Getty Images

Joe Sugg

The fourth Strictly contestant was announced as YouTuber Joe Sugg! The news was revealed on BBC Radio 1 with presenters Scott Mills and Chris Stark interviewing the latest ballroom hopeful. Joe, 26, is the younger brother of YouTube sensation Zoella, and boasts millions of subscribers on his own video channel. He has also written a series of books, and has a massive 5.7 million Instagram followers!

"It's the most nervous but the most excited I've been in a long, long time," he said, later joking: "I'm a big fan of a Cuban heel as well, as I'm not the tallest!" Joe is the first YouTuber to appear on the dance show.

faye-tozer-bbc
Photo: © Getty Images

Faye Tozer

It had long been rumoured that Faye Tozer from Steps would be joining the 2018 Strictly Come Dancing line-up, and the singer confirmed her place as the second contestant in the popular BBC One dance show on The One Show. Despite her experience dancing to hit songs such as Tragedy, Faye revealed she wasn't completely confident she would find it easy as ballroom dancing was completely different.

On taking part, Faye added: "Being on Strictly is literally a dream come true! It's everything my nine-year-old self ever wanted from showbiz and I’m going to relish every moment!"

katie piper silver dress on red carpet
Photo: © Getty Images

Katie Piper

Katie was the first star to be unveiled during an appearance on BBC Breakfast in mid-August. Speaking of her decision to join the show, Katie said: "The only person I told was my husband – and he thought I was joking!"

The author and philanthropist, who also revealed that her dream professional partner would be Giovanni Pernice, added: "I feel so privileged and excited to be part of my favourite show on TV. I already know how much of an amazing experience it will be for me and I can't wait to show my girls some of my new dance moves. I'm nervous to put on my dancing shoes but can't wait to learn a new skill and have the Strictly tan and makeover!"

Katie, who has two daughters including newborn baby Penelope, is a best-selling international author, inspirational speaker, TV presenter and charity campaigner. Katie made the decision to share her story in a remarkable film for the Cutting Edge strand on Channel 4 called Katie: My Beautiful Face, which was watched by over 3.5million viewers and nominated for Best Single Documentary at the BAFTA Television Awards in 2010.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries