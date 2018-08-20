Katie Piper
Katie was the first star to be unveiled during an appearance on BBC Breakfast in mid-August. Speaking of her decision to join the show, Katie said: "The only person I told was my husband – and he thought I was joking!"
The author and philanthropist, who also revealed that her dream professional partner would be Giovanni Pernice, added: "I feel so privileged and excited to be part of my favourite show on TV. I already know how much of an amazing experience it will be for me and I can't wait to show my girls some of my new dance moves. I'm nervous to put on my dancing shoes but can't wait to learn a new skill and have the Strictly tan and makeover!"
Katie, who has two daughters including newborn baby Penelope, is a best-selling international author, inspirational speaker, TV presenter and charity campaigner. Katie made the decision to share her story in a remarkable film for the Cutting Edge strand on Channel 4 called Katie: My Beautiful Face, which was watched by over 3.5million viewers and nominated for Best Single Documentary at the BAFTA Television Awards in 2010.