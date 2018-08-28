View Galleries
-
David Hasselhoff, 66, marries long-term love Haley Roberts, 38, in romantic Italian ceremony
Congratulations are in order for David Hasselhoff, who has married his girlfriend of seven years, Haley Roberts, in a romantic ceremony in Italy,...
-
These are all of Princess Charlotte's most adorable hairstyles - including the one she debuted at Prince Louis' christening
Princess Charlotte never fails to look absolutely adorable – and as well as the pretty pinafores and floral tea dresses that the Duchess of...
-
The best vegetarian lunch ideas to buy on the high street
-
Prince Louis' christening: all the best photos
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated Prince Louis' christening on Monday, surrounded by the royal family including their children Prince...
-
Pride 2018: 8 rainbow-fuelled ways to celebrate