The 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing has officially begun! All of this year's celebrity contestants donned their sequins for the first time on Monday night, taking to the red carpet for the show's launch event alongside hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, the professional cast and judges Shirley Ballas, Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood. This is the first time we've seen the new cast appear together ahead of the show's first airing on Saturday 8 September.

Among this year's contestants are Steps star Faye Tozer, YouTuber Joe Sugg and former Blue singer Lee Ryan – and all looked very excited to hit the dancefloor! It's still unknown who will be partnered with who, but the pairings will finally be revealed during September's launch show. Scroll down through the gallery to see our favourite moments from the sparkling night…

strictly-judges
Photo: © Getty Images

The four judges are back! Shirley, Darcey, Bruno and Craig all looked thrilled to have arrived on the red carpet – all looking suitably smart in their dapper suits and glamorous gowns.

Head judge Shirley wrote on Instagram of the night: "It's all started with a bang. @bbcstrictly what a wonderful day seeing everyone. And what a line up I get a clear sense there are some wonderful talented celebrities. Watching them walk the red carpet I feel their sense of rhythm and time. Oh my it's going to be beyond spectacular this season."

claudia-tess
Photo: © Getty Images

Hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly looked gorgeous as they walked across the stage to present the evening's events – with Claudia opting for a chic trouser suit and Tess sparkling in a sequinned midi dress.

joe-sugg-katie-piper
Photo: © Getty Images

Contestants Joe Sugg and Katie Piper wow the crowds as they are introduced to the stage. We love Joe's retro-style suit and Katie's gorgeous hot pink mini-dress!

lee-ryan-susannah-constantine
Photo: © Getty Images

Lee Ryan and What Not To Wear's Susannah Constantine looked confident as ever as they shimmied down the catwalk together – we wonder how much input fashion expert Susannah had on her outfit choice? Either way, she looked beautiful in her tangerine tassled number.

kevin-karen
Photo: © Getty Images

In another sweet moment on the night, recently-separated couple Karen and Kevin Clifton danced together in a group number with the professional cast, to the delight of Strictly's loyal fans. Wearing matching costumes, the pair danced hand-in-hand alongside fellow favourites Aljaz and Janette, showing that they still remain incredibly close.

female-professionals-strictly
Photo: © Getty Images

This year's female professionals! From left to right: Janette Manrara, Amy Dowden, Nadiya Bychkova, Dianne Buswell, Oti Mabuse, Karen Clifton, Katya Jones and this year's newbie - Luba Mushtuk. Missing this year is Chloe Hewitt, who hasn't returned for 2018's run.

strictly-male-professionals
Photo: © Getty Images

We can't forget the boys! This year's series sees two new male professionals added to the line-up – South African Johannes Radebe and Sicilian-born Graziano Di Prima. Also returning are favourites Anton Du Beke, Neil Jones, Gorka Marquez, Aljaž Škorjanec, AJ Pritchard, Giovanni Pernice, Pasha Kovalev and Kevin Clifton.

new-professionals-strictly
Photo: © Getty Images

The three new professionals, Johannes, Graziano and Luba, show off their moves on the dancefloor.

janette-aljaz
Photo: © Getty Images

Aljaž and Janette, another favourite Strictly couple, pose for the cameras. The pair join Neil and Katya Jones as the only two married couples amongst the professionals for 2018.

lauren-steadman-danny-john-jules
Photo: © Getty Images

Showing off their moves already! Contestants Lauren Steadman and Danny John-Jules looked suitably slick as they arrived on the catwalk – ones to watch, surely?

vick-hope
Photo: © Getty Images

Capital FM presenter Vick Hope looked gorgeous in an icy-white two-piece outfit as she arrived at the event.

dr-ranj-ashley-roberts-stacey-dooley
Photo: © Getty Images

Former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts, This Morning's Dr Ranj Singh and presenter Stacey Dooley dance hand in hand as they make their way down the sparkling runway.

seann-walsh-kate-silverton
Photo: © Getty Images

Comedian Seann Walsh and BBC News presenter Kate Silverton were certainly busting some moves, too!

faye-tozer-charles-venn
Photo: © Getty Images

Faye Tozer and Eastenders star Charles Venn looked like they were having a great time as they strutted their stuff together…

graeme-swann-vick-hope
Photo: © Getty Images

…and cricketer Graeme Swann certainly isn't shy either! He and Vick Hope took to the stage together to do an impressive attempt at 'the floss' on the night.

strictly-cast

The official 2018 celebrity cast! They certainly all seem to be the best of friends already. Bring on 8 September…

