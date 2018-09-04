Film

Strictly Come Dancing: Official pictures of contestants released

...
Ashley Roberts strictly outfit
Photo: © BBC

Ashley Roberts

Ashley was convinced to do Strictly thanks to her friends, Daisy Lowe and Caroline Flack. She said: "Daisy Lowe loved it, Flacky [Caroline Flack] said it was one of her favourite projects. Pixie [Lott] and Laura [Whitmore] loved it! So I’m excited to dive into my own experience." In her statement, she said: "I am beyond excited and grateful to be part of the Strictly family! I'm going to put my heart and soul into this new adventure and can't wait to have fun with the team! Bring on the sequins, glitz and glamour!"

Charles Venn in Strictly outfit
Photo: © BBC

Charles Venn 

Charles is ready to go, and the Casualty star has opened up about donning on of Strictly's sparkly numbers. "Some of the costumes certainly do not leave much to the imagination, but they mostly look good," he said. "I feel. I'll definitely have to do more sit ups though, just to fit in them!"

Danny John Jules in Strictly costume
Photo: © BBC

Danny John Jules

Danny looks dapper in his costume of blue trousers, a purple shirt and a green tuxedo jacket. Speaking about joining the show, he said: "Having spent the last few months on two wheels motorcycling around South America in pink leathers, I'm absolutely delighted to be getting back on two feet and into something more comfortable like glittery spandex."

Dr Ranj on Strictly
Photo: © BBC

Dr Ranj

Speaking about joining Strictly in a salmon pink number, Dr Ranj said: "I'm so overwhelmed and excited to be part of this wonderful show. It's an absolute dream come true for me! I've been a massive fan for so long, and I can't quite believe this is happening, but I'm going to give it my best shot. Anyone that knows me knows that I love a bit of sparkle... so bring on the glitter! I can't wait!"

Faye Tozer on Strictly
Photo: © BBC

Faye Tozer

Faye is best known for being in the band Steps, and spoke about stepping into her dancing shoes on the show. She said: "Being on Strictly is literally a dream come true! It’s everything my 9 year old self ever wanted from showbiz and I’m going to relish every moment!"

Graeme Swann in Strictly costume
Photo: © BBC

Graeme Swann 

The world renowned cricketeer said: "It's true - I've signed up for Strictly! I’m hoping to follow in the footsteps of the cricketers who’ve come before me who’ve either won the whole thing or had an absolute ball on the show. Keeping it under wraps from my kids has been nearly impossible; they are huge fans of the show and I can’t wait to see their faces when I tell them. I don’t have any background in dancing but can do the floss so let’s hope this comes in useful!" 

Joe Sugg on Strictly
Photo: © BBC

Joe Sugg

The YouTube star spoke about how much he was looking forward to his Strictly experience, saying: "I'm honestly so chuffed to be involved in the show this year! Not going to lie, I’m very nervous about it, it's totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that's what life is all about I guess. Funnily enough I'm writing this statement whilst on the way to surprise my grandparents with the news. They are going to be so happy which will definitely make up for any embarrassment or cringe caused by my questionable rhythm."

Kate Silverton on Strictly
Photo: © BBC

The official picture of the new star-studded line-up of Strictly Come Dancing have finally been released, and show the new group of contestants looking simply fabulous in their stunning ensembles or dashing tuxedos. From fake tans to sparkly stilettos, take a look through at the fabulous celebrity looks, and let us know which outfit is your favourite! 

Kate Silverton 

The broadcaster looks simply fantastic in a sparkly red number, and spoke about taking part in the show. "I'm excited to confirm that I will be swapping the newsroom for the ballroom and joining this year's wonderful Strictly family," she said. "It's something of a departure for a news journalist, shifting focus from the headlines to my hemlines and I suspect the only serious element of my life over the coming months will be in training hard and figuring out the foxtrot… but I am so looking forward to the fun, laughter and all the challenges ahead." 

Katie Piper on Strictly
Photo: © BBC

Katie Piper 

Katie was the first contestant revealed to be on Strictly Come Dancing. Speaking about taking part in the series, she said: "I feel so privileged and excited to be part of my favourite show on TV. I already know how much of an amazing experience it will be for me and I can't wait to show my girls some of my new dance moves. I’m nervous to put on my dancing shoes but can't wait to learn a new skill and have the Strictly tan and makeover!" 

Lauren Steadman on Strictly
Photo: © BBC

Lauren Steadman

Lauren is a Paralympic Silver medallist and double World Champion, and opened up about taking on a new challenge. She said: "I still don't think it has properly sunk in that I'm actually going to be part of this year's Strictly! I have loved the show since I was young, and it's a huge thing to tick off my bucket list. I'm more nervous about being on stage, performing live and in front of the judges than I am about the Elite Paratriathlon Grand Final next month! But I'm up for the challenge and excited to swap my triathlon kit for dancing shoes and sequins."

Lee Ryan on Strictly
Photo: © BBC

Lee Ryan

Lee said: "I'm so excited to be joining this year's Strictly line-up. It is a real honour for me and I can’t wait to get out on the dance floor." Chatting on Daily Mail, he also spoke about which partner he'd like to get, saying: "I'd be blessed to get with any of them. I'm single but I'm not really looking to get with anyone. Just learning the Charleston. Everyone's talking about the Strictly curse but I don’t really see how it's a curse the girls look amazing." 

Seann Walsh on Strictly
Photo: © BBC

Seann Walsh

Seann is a popular comedian, and spoke about how he thinks he'll fare in the dancing show. He said: "Having seen videos of me dancing on friends' phones from the night before, it's safe to say I'm petrified but also so excited. I'm really looking forward to the lifts, the Lycra and the laughs, although as Craig would probably say, 'Dancing is no laughing matter dahhhhling.'" 

Stacey Dooley on Strictly
Photo: © BBC

Stacey Dooley 

Stacey says: "It's happening! I'm taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year and my mother is going to explode. 2018 has already been such an incredible year for me, I've done some amazing things and I'm excited to add 'becoming a dancing GENIUS' to the list! Typically, work for me is very serious and can be quite hard core so I'm going to soak up the escapism and bathe in the sequins. See you on the dancefloor!"

Susannah Constantine on Strictly
Photo: © BBC

Susannah Constantine

Susannah said that she was "sick with nerves" about appearing on the show. She joked: "I hope to prove pigs can fly (dance). Sick with nerves and jangling with excitement." Speaking about her fellow contestants on Instagram stories, Susannah said: "However hard the going gets, we have the support of each other. Every single contestant is the nicest person you could ever hope to meet. Some of you might be thinking, 'Urgh, pass the sick bag', but it's true. Everyone is so lovely." 

Vick Hope on Strictly
Photo: © BBC

Vick Hope

Presenter Vick Hope looks fantastic in her silver sparkly ensemble! Speaking about being involved in the show, she said: "I'm so excited about being a contestant on this year's Strictly. I've always been such a massive fan of the show so it’s a huge honour to be part of this series. Dances like Ballroom and Latin are totally outside my comfort zone but I love dancing, it makes people happy - myself included. To be able to perform every Saturday is such an incredible opportunity - I couldn’t be looking forward to it any more and I will be throwing myself into it, working hard and learning from the judges every week."

