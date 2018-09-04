Strictly Come Dancing: Official pictures of contestants released

The official picture of the new star-studded line-up of Strictly Come Dancing have finally been released, and show the new group of contestants looking simply fabulous in their stunning ensembles or dashing tuxedos. From fake tans to sparkly stilettos, take a look through at the fabulous celebrity looks, and let us know which outfit is your favourite!
The broadcaster looks simply fantastic in a sparkly red number, and spoke about taking part in the show. "I'm excited to confirm that I will be swapping the newsroom for the ballroom and joining this year's wonderful Strictly family," she said. "It's something of a departure for a news journalist, shifting focus from the headlines to my hemlines and I suspect the only serious element of my life over the coming months will be in training hard and figuring out the foxtrot… but I am so looking forward to the fun, laughter and all the challenges ahead."