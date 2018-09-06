It's getting nearer to that time of the year people! Not only is Strictly Come Dancing back on our screens, but we are hearing more and more about I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here. Holly Willoughby is temporarily stepping into Ant McPartlin's shoes, and we will have a whole new host of celebs ready to take on those Bushtucker trials. Find out who is rumoured to be taking part...
Kate Garraway
Kate sent the rumour mill into overdrive when she failed to deny whether she has signed up to this year's series. The TV presenter was grilled by her co-stars Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard, as well as Lorraine Kelly who revealed that one of the rumoured contestants is "very close to home".
"Very close," mused Susanna. "Are we quite hot when you say close to home?" Ben, who was sat in between Kate and Susanna, motioned to his co-presenters. "Boiling," Lorraine confirmed. "Boiling hot, roasting." Laughing Susanna turned to Kate and asked: "Do you want to confirm or deny?" Pulling a shocked expression, Kate replied: "Do you know, it really disturbs me how much my colleagues would like to see me buried with a load of cockroaches. All of you!"