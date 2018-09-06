Film

Rumoured stars who have signed up to I'm a Celebrity 2018 including Kate Garraway

Kate Garraway struggles to deny she's signed up to I'm a Celebrity
It's getting nearer to that time of the year people! Not only is Strictly Come Dancing back on our screens, but we are hearing more and more about I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here. Holly Willoughby is temporarily stepping into Ant McPartlin's shoes, and we will have a whole new host of celebs ready to take on those Bushtucker trials. Find out who is rumoured to be taking part...

Kate Garraway

Kate sent the rumour mill into overdrive when she failed to deny whether she has signed up to this year's series. The TV presenter was grilled by her co-stars Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard, as well as Lorraine Kelly who revealed that one of the rumoured contestants is "very close to home".

"Very close," mused Susanna. "Are we quite hot when you say close to home?" Ben, who was sat in between Kate and Susanna, motioned to his co-presenters. "Boiling," Lorraine confirmed. "Boiling hot, roasting." Laughing Susanna turned to Kate and asked: "Do you want to confirm or deny?" Pulling a shocked expression, Kate replied: "Do you know, it really disturbs me how much my colleagues would like to see me buried with a load of cockroaches. All of you!"

fleur east
Photo: © Getty Images

Fleur East

X Factor star Fleur East is one of the latest stars rumoured to have signed a deal with ITV. According to The Sun, the singer - who came second on X Factor in 2014 – has reportedly been offered a place in this year's I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!. "Fleur was one of the most loved X Factor contestants in recent years, so she is bound to be a hit with audiences. She's part of the ITV family," a source told the publication. "The relationship is already there and they are just negotiating a deal at the moment. Fleur really wants to try to relaunch her music career in early 2019, so she feels like this is a great way to get her name back out there again."

Nick Knowles smiling
Photo: © Getty Images

Nick Knowles

Nick Knowles has hinted that he might well be interested in joining the jungle this year. Chatting on Lorraine, he said: "Every year I get asked by all the different programmes and I'm A Celeb is one of them. Do you know what? I think it would be quite fun to do because of all the trials, I quite fancy having a go at that. I'd rock the hat. I get asked every year and I've always said I wouldn't do it but who knows? I got a little boy who needs looking after and if it comes to it I'll never say never."

Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer
Photo: © Getty Images

Bob Mortimer

Bob is keen to go on the show, and wants to last longer than his showbiz partner, Vic Reeves, did in 2004. He said: "I get tempted to do a reality show because I enjoy them so much. The jungle? I haven't had a call yet." Is this the year that he will finally be asked?

Christine McGuinness in floral dress
Photo: © Getty Images

Christine McGuinness

Christine has spoken about entering the jungle, but revealed that she would need to make arrangements for her three children. Chatting on This Morning, she said: "I don't know about the jungle, I'd need a really good babysitter, or I'd have to take them with me." She added that she doesn't like creepy crawlies, joking: "I'm petrified of everything, it'd be like having Helen Flanagan back on there again."

Danny Dyer playfighting
Photo: © Getty Images

Danny Dyer

Danny has admitted that he's a fan of reality TV shows, so could he follow in his daughter's footsteps of becoming a fan favourite in a televised competition? Speaking of Good Evening Britain, the dad-of-three said: "It is an instant thing at the moment and it is a career... why not try and do something like this Love Island – everyone's talking about it and she [Dani] can earn loads of money and crack right on. It is a career - you can earn loads of dough and get loved and adored for it."

Lucy Fallon in blue dress
Photo: © Getty Images

Lucy Fallon

Lucy, who is best known for playing Bethany Platt on Coronation Street, has said that she would like to challenge herself by going into the jungle, and told the Daily Star: "I think I'd be good at the jungle. I like to challenge myself and that's the most challenging show you can do."

Aaron Chalmers posing
Photo: © Getty Images

Aaron Chalmers

Geordie Shore star Aaron has expressed an interest in joining the show, and has a particular phobia that will make the jungle tricky. He said: "I wouldn't do your Geordie Shores and stuff again. Drinking and training [for MMA] is totally impossible. It's two totally different worlds. I'd love to do the Jungle but I'm petrified of spiders. There was one in the house the other day and I just ran away."

Sam Smith in burgundy shirt
Photo: © Getty Images

Sam Smith

This is probably very unlikely as he is a worldwide pop sensation, but Sam Smith got fans excited when Sam said he wanted to go camping, thinking that he was alluding to going into the jungle. He wrote: "I wanna go camping so badly at the moment. No idea why."

Rosie Marcel with dog
Photo: © Getty Images

Rosie Marcel

The Holby City star is a likely candidate for the jungle, as she revealed that she has been in talks to join the popular show. Chatting on Loose Women, she said: "I've had a couple of meetings. I have spoken to them, it is something I would love to do actually. I think for me it would be an amazing challenge… I don't know. Who knows?"

Ronnie O'Sullivan with trophy
Photo: © Getty Images

Ronnie O'Sullivan

The Snooker player has said how much he'd like to go to Australia for the show, saying: "I would, a million per cent, I'd do anything now, I would love it. I'm up for it. I used to think, 'No, I couldn't do that, I've got to be a pure snooker player,' but you get to a stage when you think, 'This is painful and that's all fun, a good laugh'. Why not? Let's have a bit of the jungle. They'll think I'm a gorilla when they look at me and I take my T-shirt off."

Monica Lewinsky smiling at premiere
Photo: © Getty Images

Monica Lewinsky

Although it has been rumoured that Monica would be joining the show, she was quick to rule herself out, tweeting: "PSSST!! cuz I've now heard from seven friends in the UK on this... NOT doing I'm a Celebrity… Not had any discussions, nor authorised anyone to have discussions on my behalf. No offence to the show... not my thing! (also... not a celebrity!)."

