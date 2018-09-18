View Galleries
-
Strictly Come Dancing 2018 launch: all the photos of the new contestants and their dazzling outfits
-
Rochelle Humes, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon stun at star-studded wedding of celebrity makeup artist Francesca Neill – see the pics
Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin had a very special part to play in close friend Francesca Neill's wedding on Wednesday – with Rochelle...
-
Prince Harry and Meghan joking and pulling goofy faces at The WellChild Awards - all the pictures!
-
The Queen laughs and giggles with Prince Charles and Princess Anne as she returns to work - see all the fun pictures!
-
David Hasselhoff, 66, marries long-term love Haley Roberts, 38, in romantic Italian ceremony
Congratulations are in order for David Hasselhoff, who has married his girlfriend of seven years, Haley Roberts, in a romantic ceremony in Italy,...