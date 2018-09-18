A very exciting detail has just been revealed about Strictly Come Dancing's first live show – and fans are so excited

Photo: © BBC

Strictly Come Dancing returns for its first live show on Saturday – and fans are eagerly waiting to see the celebrities and their professional dancers take to the dancefloor for the first time. Now, the show's bosses have teased viewers with a sneak peek at what's to come – by revealing which dance each couple have been given for their first week, and the songs they'll be busting their moves to. 

Plus, each of 2018's pairings have posed for a slick photoshoot ahead of Saturday's show - so we've rounded up each couple and their glittering new snaps. Scroll down to find out who will be dancing what – who's your money on for that first ten paddle?

It's been revealed that Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev will be dancing a Viennese waltz to Perfect by Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé. Since Ashley's one of the contestants with the most dance experience, we reckon she'll be the picture of elegance on the dancefloor – though she has admitted she's worried ballroom will be a world away from her Pussycat Dolls routines.

Photo: © BBC

Charles Venn and Karen Clifton will dance the cha cha cha to Ain't No Love (Ain't No Use) – which is bound to be a fun and energetic number. The pair have been sharing lots of snaps from the training room in the run-up to the first live show, and Karen has certainly been working her partner hard if their most recent sweaty selfie is anything to go by!

Photo: © BBC

Danny John-Jules and partner Amy Dowden will do a chic and smooth foxtrot, no doubt, to the Top Cat Theme by Hoyt Curtin. Amy has been posting plenty of positive updates of their training process, writing on Instagram on Friday: "Week 1 [done]. Super happy and proud of @dannyjohnjules… you’ve worked soooooooo hard! Now you can put those aching feet up!"

Photo: © BBC

Meanwhile, Dr Ranj and Janette Manrara are also doing a cha cha cha – performing the Latin American routine to How Will I Know by Whitney Houston, which is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Ranj has already shown off some of his shimmying moves on his own social media, so we think he'll be very happy to start off with a fun number.

Photo: © BBC

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice are one of the other four couples to be taking on the cha cha cha! They will perform to Lullaby by Sigala featuring Paloma Faith, recreated live as always by Dave Arch and his orchestra, and Strictly's team of incredible singers. Can't wait to see it!

Photo: © BBC

YouTuber Joe Sugg and partner Dianne Buswell will be one of the first couples to take on the high-paced jive – to Take On Me by A-Ha. Dianne said on Instagram on Monday: "Last week of rehearsals (of many) until we jive live !!!! PROUD is an understatement… who will be tuning in to see Joe spin? I can’t wait for you to see what we have been up too apart from pranks and laughing! 'Dancing the jive it’s Joe Sugg and his partner Dianne Buswell…'"

Photo: © BBC

Doing the sexy samba will be Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse – and we can't wait to see this one! Strictly's official Twitter account posted an adorable video of the pair finding out their first dance style, and it looks like Graeme and Oti are already getting on like a house on fire.

Photo: © BBC

Kate Silverton and professional partner Aljaž Škorjanec take the cha cha cha count up to four, dancing to Tom Jones' Kiss. The BBC newsreader has opened up about her nerves for the first dance, writing on Twitter: "Love love this from @AljazSkorjanec today - still cannot imagine how I will pull off the dance in just over a week's time but if anyone can get me there he can x @bbcstrictly #strictly #day4."

Photo: © BBC

There will also be three couples waltzing for their dancefloor debut, with Katie Piper and Gorka Marquez taking on the elegant ballroom number for their first outing. Dancing to When We Were Young by Adele, we have no doubt it's going to be beautiful, especially since the pair have been training through the night to get their routine perfect.

Photo: © BBC

Lauren Steadmann and AJ Pritchard are also trying their hand at the waltz, and Lauren seemed a little worried about it in the video posted to the BBC Strictly Twitter page! "Out of all the dances, I probably didn't want it to be the Waltz the most…" she said, admitting she's concerned about the positioning and slow speed of the dance. We know she'll nail it.

Photo: © BBC

Lee Ryan and partner Nadiya are the the third couple to waltz, dancing to Take It To The Limit by The Eagles. The pair have already formed a close friendship and we can't wait to see them perform. Lee wrote on Instagram on Friday: "First week together has been amazing!! We’ve worked so hard and accomplished so much. Loving @bbcstrictly so happy to be on this show!!"

Photo: © BBC

Comedian Seann Walsh and Katya Jones will be the only couple to take on a tango – choosing to perform to Justin Timberlake's SexyBack. If Katya's amazing choreography is anything to go by, we know it will be explosive – plus Seann's certainly been working hard, since Katya revealed he had to change his sweaty t-shirt a mammoth three times on day one!

Photo: © BBC

Kevin Clifton and his celebrity partner Stacey Dooley are set to wow the live audience with a quickstep to Dancing by Kylie Minogue. The pair have been pretty secretive about their training, not giving too much away – so no doubt it's going to be spectacular on the night. 

Photo: © BBC

We can't wait to see Susannah Constantine and Anton Du Beke dance the samba to Tico Tico by Carmen Miranda! We're predicting epic costumes and maximum sass from this brilliant pairing – who we reckon could be the dark horses of the competition. Sadly Susannah suffered an injury early on in training, though hopefully she will have recovered for the big night.

Photo: © BBC

And last but certainly not least, there will be another jive from Vick Hope and her partner Graziano di Prima, dancing to Feel It Still by Portugal The Man. Fun! Graziano is one of the show's brand-new professionals, so it will be a first to see him take to the floor with a partner.

