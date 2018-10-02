Dancing on Ice 2018: the full confirmed line-up

Dancing on Ice 2018: the full confirmed line-up
Dancing on Ice 2018: the full confirmed line-up

In October, Dancing on Ice presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, began revealing the contestants that will be taking part in next year's show. The new series, which kicks off next January, is already generating a lot of excitement. Here's who you'll be seeing on the famous ice rink next year.

Gemma Collins

The TOWIE star has already tried her hands at other reality shows, such as I'm a Celebrity... Get me Out of Here! and Celebrity Big Brother, but it seems Dancing on Ice could be her favourite yet for one special reason. 

"Do you know what – as a young girl, my brother used to play ice hockey, so I was at the ice rink a lot," Gemma told Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning following the announcement. 

"I know how hard it is. I've done my research, Phil – I am scared, I am nervous, I don't know how they're going to lift me up and how fast I can move around the ice, but I really want to give it a go.

"I love the costumes, I want the fun factor. I just really want to give this a go!"

richard-blackwood-dancing-on-ice

Richard Blackwood

The EastEnders star's confirmation wasn't really a surprise following a teaser image released on the show's Instagram which showed off his recognisable tattoos but fans were still excited, as was he.

"I grew up in Sweden, so I used to skate out there," he also told Holly and Phil. "I can skate, but I normally dance on dry land. So dancing and skating are two different things, which I've got to combine."

james-jordan-dancing-on-ice

James Jordan

Former Strictly star James Jordan was a hit on the dancefloor, but how will he cope on ice? Ola Jordan's husband was the third contentant revealed and the news was announced during a live appearance on BBC Radio Five Live Breakfast.

On joining the show, James said "I can dance but I'm a lot older than I used to be. People are going to probably say I've got an unfair advantage but when I got on the ice I actually shocked myself how bad I was. I want to be able to impress Torvill and Dean more than anyone else, but I'm a lot worse than I thought I'd be." 

brian-mcfadden-dancing-on-ice
Photo: © ITV

Brian McFadden

Former Westlife star Brian is swapping the microphone for new ice skates! The 38-year-old singer was announced as the fourth confirmed contestant in a pre recorded message on Lorraine. 

On joining the show, Brian said "I'm very excited. I've already been practising out the back garden on my rollerblades and my mum says I'm a one man Torvill and Dean." 

saira-khan-strictly

Saira Khan

Surprise! Loose Women panellist Saira Khan is the fifth celebrity skater to be confirmed, the presenter announced the exciting news live on Tuesday's Loose Women.

On joining the show, Saira said "I'm in it to win it!  I thought 'I'm too old, I can't do it, I'm going fall.' And my little boy said 'have you heard yourself mum?' He shamed me into it. I'm doing this for my kids. Honestly I cannot skate. I've never been on ice skates."

