Strictly Come Dancing champions: the winners through the years

Kim Kardashian defends herself over Saint's car seat
Kim Kardashian has been criticised on social media after sharing a cute picture of her son Saint West facing forward in the backseat of a car, only to...
David Beckham and Gordon Ramsay go from friends to foes in hilarious video
The ex-Manchester United footballer David Beckham will take on Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay in a head-to-head showdown in the kitchen, as they...
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are still living together despite split
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are still living together despite making their separation public earlier this week, actress Patti Stanger has revealed. The...
Katie Holmes is set to star in film adaptation of The Secret
Katie Holmes is set to star in the film adaptation of Rhonda Byrne's 2006 bestseller novel The Secret, as announced by Covert Media's CEO Paul...
Jennifer Lawrence confirms dating rumours
Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky were reportedly dating back in November after the pair were spotted enjoying a romantic date in New York...